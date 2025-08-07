Book Review | Uncharted Canvas: A Journey through Beirut, Brussels, and Beyond

Uncharted Canvas: A Journey through Beirut, Brussels, and Beyond

By Rouben and Elize Simonian

Published in May 2025

389 pages

Uncharted Canvas is a multilayered memoir that lives up to its title—a life story painted from scratch across continents, cultures and callings. Rouben Simonian, an accomplished architect, artist and now author, invites readers into the intimate and emotional journey of a man who has never stopped creating—whether drafting buildings, painting landscapes or blending all modalities into writing.

With the steady guidance and collaboration of his wife, Liz, Simonian crafts a personal history that spans the Armenian diaspora, beginning in Beirut, unfolding through Brussels and culminating in America, with a spiritual return to Armenia. The book is divided into five parts, covering his early life as an Armenian diasporan in Beirut, his studies and young adulthood in Brussels, building a life (and facing heartbreak) in America and eventually returning to his ancestral homeland.

What makes Uncharted Canvas resonate so deeply is its balance between the personal and the historical. It is a tribute to Rouben’s grandfather, Roupen, who perished in the 1915 Armenian Genocide, and an homage to the survivors—especially his grandparents, parents, teachers, classmates and alumni at Djemaran, his second homeland. His voice is authentic and emotionally raw, particularly when reflecting on the challenges of fitting into unfamiliar cultures in his youth and early adulthood, as well as the enduring strength of cultural identity.

Simonian’s architectural background brings a unique perspective to his storytelling. His descriptions of places in Armenia are remarkable in their visual and sensory detail: the Soviet-era architecture surrounding Republic Square in Yerevan, the native pink volcanic stone buildings lining the city’s boulevards, the Greco-Roman architecture of Garni Temple and the Armenian architecture of the Tatev Monastery and medieval khachkars—all are rendered vividly through the eyes of an architect and photographer.

Yet at its core, Uncharted Canvas is about love, loss and resilience. The emotional heart of the book lies in Rouben’s relationship with his first wife, Kathy Elliston, whom he met in Brussels and built a life with in Memphis, Tennessee. Her battle with cancer, and Rouben’s following spiral into debilitating grief, are conveyed with heartbreaking honesty. His journey to Armenia with family—where he retraces memories while grieving Kathy—becomes a turning point: a pilgrimage not only to his ancestral roots but to rediscovering purpose and hope.

That hope arrives in the form of Liz, the second great love of his life, who encourages him to share his story. Together, they dig through genealogical records and family memories to uncover lost history. One of the most moving moments in the memoir is Rouben’s discovery of an oral history interview with his late father, Aris Simonian, preserved at the Armenian Museum of America. Hearing his father’s voice decades later becomes a joyful moment and an important contribution to his memoir.

The memoir concludes with reflections from both Rouben and Liz, tying together their shared love, legacy and creative purpose.

Highly recommended for anyone who loves personal memoirs, Armenian history or stories that blend culture, creativity, career and emotional truth.

Bonus: All royalties from the book are donated to the Armenian Museum of America.