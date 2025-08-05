Watertown celebrates “Passage” mural, launches Arshile Gorky self-guided tour

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The city of Watertown is thrilled to announce the success of “Passage,” a vibrant new mural honoring the legacy of renowned artist Arshile Gorky. The event took place on June 10 at the Grove Street underpass, marking a wonderful celebration of art, community and history.

Inspired by Gorky’s dynamic palette and flowing forms, the mural by Brandon Gaia Marshall is a powerful visual tribute to Gorky’s life and work and to the resilience of those impacted by the Armenian Genocide. It serves as a poignant reminder of displacement and trauma, expressed through a shared language of color, abstract shapes and representational imagery. We were especially proud that high school assistants Isabelle Gorham and Charlotte learned spray painting techniques directly from Marshall during the project, highlighting the educational impact of this public artwork.

Though the reception has passed, the spirit of “100 Years of Arshile Gorky” continues! We encourage the public to experience the impact of this seminal artist on Watertown through a self-guided tour, created with support from Watertown Savings Bank and project partners.

Begin your journey at the “Passage” mural on the Watertown-Cambridge Greenway at the Grove Street underpass. From there, venture to Coolidge Hill Road and Dexter Avenue, where you can find granite markers near Gorky’s former homes. Be sure to visit the intersection of Dexter Avenue and Hazel Avenue, now officially named “Arshile Gorky Square,” a permanent tribute to his time in our community. See the full route online through StoryMaps: https://arcg.is/04bOWS

The “100 Years of Arshile Gorky” commemoration will culminate with a highly anticipated exhibition at the Armenian Museum of America, opening in December 2025. This exhibition will serve as a powerful capstone to our year-long celebration, offering a deeper dive into Gorky’s life and artistic contributions. We look forward to sharing more details as the opening approaches.

Watertown is proud to celebrate Arshile Gorky’s enduring legacy as an artist, an immigrant and a luminary of our community. We invite you to explore his profound connection to Watertown through the “Passage” mural and the new self-guided tour.