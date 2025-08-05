Syria’s second civil war: Turkey and Israel’s strategic contest for influence

The dénouement of Bashar al-Assad’s rule in late 2024 did not mark the end of Syria’s fragmentation. Instead, it ushered in a new cycle of decentralized disorder. Hopes for recovery quickly dissolved as the state’s bureaucratic and security institutions collapsed, exacerbating rather than resolving the country’s communal and military atomization.

What remained of unified political representation splintered into rival constellations of sectarian, militia and international patronage, each operating under its own security logic. In this chaotic vacuum, Turkey and Israel have re-engaged, translating Syria’s power void into a contest of occupied sovereign space, masked by counterterrorism and humanitarian rhetoric.

Competing foreign agendas

In the shifting strategic landscape of post-Assad Syria, both countries have consolidated their positions in what many now refer to as Syria’s “second civil war”—a reconfiguration of violence in which domestic forces have become subordinate to competitive regional designs. Despite diverging styles and strategic end goals, Turkey and Israel have emerged as the leading external powers, influencing both territorial reconfigurations and institutional developments in Syria’s new order.

Ankara’s engagement is both pervasive and systematic. By merging troop contingents, administrative structuring and backing of militia units, Turkey has transformed de facto zones in northern Syria into quasi-vice-regencies. Turkish policy appears driven by three primary goals: to inhibit, through direct intervention, any consolidation of a Kurdish self-governing enclave along the southern border; to orchestrate the organized, albeit selective, return of Syrian refugees under a Turkish oversight apparatus; and, ultimately, to lay the foundations of a post-Assad settlement conforming to Ankara’s strategic calculus and its pan-Islamist conception of regional order.

Within these zones, Ankara has inserted substitutive governance networks, dispersing gendarmeries, judge panels and municipal advisory bodies that are underpinned by Turkish parliamentary appropriations. Concurrently, the circulation of the Turkish lira and the promulgation of Turkish-language curricula illustrate an integration that transcends influence, resembling statecraft more than temporary occupation.

By contrast, Israel pursues a policy of indirect intervention aimed principally at threat containment, rather than seizing territory. The cornerstone of its strategy rests on the covert bolstering of non-state proxies—predominantly Druze militias stationed in southern Syria and select Kurdish units positioned in the northeast—in order to prevent a hostile power, especially Iran or a revived Syrian army, from re-establishing comprehensive control over the territory.

Israeli airstrikes persistently target Iranian military installations, while discreet diplomatic engagement fosters ties with Syrian and regional actors whose security orientations broadly coincide with Israeli requirements. The result is a calibrated approach of “managed decentralization”: a deliberately induced dispersion of territorial authority that, from Jerusalem’s perspective, diminishes the likelihood of an overarching, coordinated threat and minimizes the risk of a synchronized eruption of hostilities along the northern borders.

A fractured political landscape

While no formal partition has yet been pronounced, Syria is effectively divided into several semi-autonomous governance regions. The northeastern quarter is under the stewardship of Kurdish-led authorities; the northwestern sectors fall to overlapping Turkish-backed militias; the southern district, centered on Suwayda, is progressively self-governing under implicit Israeli support; and the coastal zone, long an Alawite-dominated area, now remains politically inactive and economically sealed off.

Each of these sectors manifests its own administrative framework, internal security apparatus and prevailing economic order. Their frontiers have solidified not by the auspices of treaty law but by the cumulative force of territorial administration, sectarian identity, security imperatives and a stark vacuum of competent national governance. The assumed government in Damascus retains a shadow of authority confined to the capital and its neighboring hinterland.

Although external powers continue to influence Syria’s trajectory after Assad, domestic political dynamics exert persistent leverage. Local governance entities have scaled up, notably within Kurdish, Druze and Sunni Arab settlements. Tribal groups remain activeIn Deir ez-Zor; in Idlib, Islamist coalitions persist, while fragments of the former Syrian opposition continue to articulate contestable mandates in the south.

Some of these groups cooperate with foreign patrons; others resist foreign impositions altogether. Instead, they deploy varied repertoires to manipulate concurrent webs of support, ideology and genealogical identity. Accordingly, the reconfiguration of Syria’s political order will hinge as much upon these domestic actors as upon any external endeavor to impose change.

Legacy actors recalibrate

Even as Turkey and Israel now dominate the foreign policy landscape in Syria, the influence of Russia and Iran—once the key players of the Assad regime—has not entirely disappeared from the equation. Russia retains a strategic foothold in Latakia, maintains the Hmeimim Air Base and manages the Tartus facility. Yet, Moscow’s simultaneous commitments in Ukraine and selected African theaters have limited its bandwidth for decisive, long-term influence in a future Syrian order.

Iran’s standing, meanwhile, has eroded under persistent Israeli strike campaigns and the partial redeployment of its Shia militia clients. That said, it still operates a mosaic of proxy forces, including a reduced Hezbollah contingent and foreign fighters from Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond. While their numbers have diminished, such formations retain the capability to disrupt stabilization efforts or to recalibrate their deployments should the regional strategic environment shift towards confrontation.

Arab normalization and quiet diplomacy

A significant yet often ignored facet of Syria’s continuing fragmentation involves the position of Arab states, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, among others, have resumed formal relations with the transitional regime in Damascus, aiming to curtail the expanding reaches of Iranian and Turkish influence while re-establishing a degree of Arab authority in the eastern Levant.

Simultaneously, Jordan has adopted a discreet stabilizing posture along the southern frontier, engaging in confidential mediation among Israel, Druze leaders and remnants of the Syrian military. Although these normalization initiatives have not altered the fundamental structure of Syria’s fragmentation, they may offer a diplomatic framework on which future stabilization initiatives could be constructed—or at the very least, they may forestall the further collapse of the Syrian state.

Demographic reengineering and the politics of return

Meanwhile, one of the war’s most decisive and lasting outcomes is the alteration of Syria’s demographic composition. Turkey’s resettlement of Syrian refugee populations into the northern zones it administers has been characterized by critics as demographic engineering, masking a strategy of replacing Kurdish constituencies with Sunni Arab groups deemed politically loyal.

Similar trends are occurring elsewhere in the country, often with the tacit acquiescence—if not, encouragement—of external patrons. The likelihood of refugees returning to their pre-war homes diminishes by the day, thereby complicating not only future reconciliation and restitution processes but also the very possibility of a cohesive, territorially grounded Syrian polity.

The slow collapse of sovereignty

The country’s fragmentation extends well beyond Syrian borders, indicating the progressive disintegration of the post-Westphalian order across the Fertile Crescent. The principle of state sovereignty, already weakened by a succession of external interventions, is being supplanted by a modified form of indirect control: governance via proxies that stops short of formal annexation. Turkey and Israel, for instance, impose authority over selected territories without openly claiming them; the resulting spheres of governance more closely resemble imperial protectorates than classical foreign military occupations, thereby reconstituting the region’s constitutional and geopolitical boundaries without invoking outright annexation.

Conclusion: Controlled disintegration as doctrine

If the Syrian model is reproduced, the region may enter an era in which weaker states function as laboratories for informal empire and diplomacy is replaced by strategic classification. In this context, Syria stands as both an experimental case study and a cautionary tale.

The second chapter of Syria’s civil war reveals an enduring geopolitical truth: the failure of fragile polities under external pressure rarely resolves violence; instead, it formalizes chaos. The competing designs of Turkey and Israel point to a wider pattern, where formal sovereignty gives way to security imperatives and strategic influence is secured by proxies.

What is clear, however, is that the Syrian crisis has entered a new chapter—defined not by revolution or counterrevolution, but by the slow, deliberate architecture of fragmentation.