A dance to remember with AYF Camp Haiastan’s all-star ensemble

There is something uniquely special about the last dance of the session at AYF Camp Haiastan. After two weeks of living and learning together—making lifelong friends and lasting memories—each session culminates in the Friday night dance. Olympic winners are crowned and cookies are served, the DJ’s sync up songs and campers wear their best (and probably cleanest) clothes.

But this year, Session One’s final dance was especially, well, special. An all-star Armenian ensemble turned an ordinary camp dance into a legendary event that will be talked about for generations.

Starting at 7 p.m., cars began to pull up and musicians stepped out, unloading their instruments and setting up under the pavilion—a semicircle of performers on white folding chairs borrowed from the mess hall. Friends, parents and family members of campers had volunteered their time and talents to make the night unforgettable.

The lineup: Mal Barsamian on clarinet; Steve Vosbikian Jr. on saxophone; David Hoplamazian on violin; Bruce Gigarjian on guitar; Aram Hovagimian on keyboard; Jake Terkanian, Christopher Vosbikian and his son Adam, as well as staff member Alexan Kazarian on dumbeg; Michael Gostanian and Anto Vartanian on vocals.

Then, just before the dance was set to begin, one more car pulled up. Inside was Ara Dinkjian, set to play the oud—and, in the passenger seat, a surprise guest: his father, Onnik.

Like a scene from a movie, the car door swung open, and campers on the green metal swings caught a glimpse of the beloved folk singer.

Is that Onnik? someone asked. And just like that, word of his arrival spread like wildfire.

Campers knocked on each other’s cabin doors, whispered through screen windows and ran from the basketball court to the tetherball poles to share the news. And that is when the line began to form.

With bits of paper gathered from the recreation hall, campers rushed to the pavilion for a chance at an autograph. True to his kind and gentle nature, Onnik sat and signed each and every one, taking time to ask each camper their name—happy tears welling up in his eyes.

At 96 years old, Onnik had not been sure if he would make it to the dance at all. But it had always been his “absolute favorite place to sing,” so he braved the four-hour drive from New Jersey for a little hantes in Franklin, Massachusetts.

“I was not expecting the kids to be standing in line for autographs—that has never happened to me before. I was in shock,” he said.

But what is even more special than the adoration of young fans?

“Knowing the next generation will continue being Armenian after I’m gone.”

That moment was not lost on Onnik’s son, Ara, either. His grandchildren were first-time campers in Session One, and his daughter is currently on staff—four generations of the Dinkjian family at one Friday night dance.

“For me, personally, I’m constantly thinking about my father and how precious our time together is,” explained Ara. “Then, at the same time, I’m looking at my grandsons who have their whole lives ahead of them, and I’m somewhere right in the middle.

Then, with no formal rehearsal, no setlist run-through and only shared history and instinct to guide them, the ensemble of Armenian-American musicians came together—and the result was pure musical chemistry and a packed pavilion dance floor.

Familiar folk songs reverberated throughout the campgrounds, echoed by campers singing along, their pinkies linked, their feet shuffling in perfect step. Onnik sang only a few songs before seasoned performer Michael Gostanian took over, but those songs left a lasting impression.

“I grew up listening to Onnik,” said camper Haig Adishian. “The last time I was able to see him in person, I was too young to really know how important it was. So, being able to experience that again—and with such a talented group of people up there with him—was really cool. The atmosphere of that dance was one of the best I’ve seen. We were all singing along with them. It was amazing.”

By night’s end, the crowd erupted in chants, applause and embraces. The campers and the band alike formed a tight circle and sang together heghapoghagan songs, flags draped over their shoulders, lyrics reaching deep into their hearts.

“The kids were having so much fun,” said interim executive director Baron Peter Jelalian. “They would have stayed up until four in the morning under that pavilion if they could.”

The campers did get to stay up past the usual lights-out time—but not too late. It was a special occasion, after all. And just like camp, no one ever wants the last dance to end.

A special thanks to the musicians who volunteered their time and made the Session One dance that much more special: Mal Barsamian, Steve Vosbikian Jr., David Hoplamazian, Bruce Gigarjian, Aram Hovagimian, Jake Terkanian, Christopher and Adam Vosbikian, Alexan Kazarian, Michael Gostanian, Anto Vartanian, Ara Dinkjian and Onnik Dinkjian.

These talented individuals exemplify what it means to be driven by the Armenian spirit and the traditions of camp.