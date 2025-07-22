As Armenia faces one of the most perilous moments in its modern history, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has increasingly displayed rhetoric and behavior that raise urgent questions about his psychological and moral fitness for leadership.

What began as a premiership born of civic hope and mass mobilization has now devolved into an alarming pattern of paranoia, emotional detachment and open hostility toward the remaining pillars of Armenian statehood. While it is not the place of outside observers to issue clinical diagnoses, Pashinyan’s behavior is best understood through the lens of political psychology, where authoritarian stress responses, cognitive dissonance and the erosion of empathy often accompany leadership in decline.

In recent weeks, Pashinyan has launched sustained attacks on the Armenian Apostolic Church, branding it as outdated and going so far as to suggest, in crude and disparaging terms, that clergy are unfit for moral leadership. This is not policy critique—it is calculated desecration. Political psychologists have long noted that leaders under siege often lash out at symbolic institutions as a way to redirect public anger and eliminate competing sources of moral authority. In this case, Pashinyan has turned his wrath toward the last major institution not yet subdued by his administration: the Church.

This deterioration was on stark display following Pashinyan’s recent meeting with Ilham Aliyev in Dubai, where Aliyev reportedly presented a humiliating demand: that Azeri citizens should never see the face of an Armenian border guard when transiting the proposed Zangezur corridor. For any national leader, such a request would be an affront to sovereignty, demanding an unflinching defense of national dignity. Yet, Pashinyan’s reaction leaving the meeting betrayed none of this resolve. Observers noted his erratic demeanor and visibly distraught body language—not the composure of a leader standing firm against external aggression, but the bearing of a subordinate chastised by a superior, unsure of his next move. This posture underscores a disturbing pattern of psychological subservience, where Armenia’s head of state appears less as a defender of national interests and more as a client to regional powers.

This psychological unraveling is not without precedent. In the final years of Nicolae Ceaușescu’s rule in Romania, a similar descent was witnessed. Ceaușescu, once a populist reformer, grew increasingly isolated and erratic, turning against the very institutions that had once legitimized his rule—intellectuals, the Church, even the Communist Party itself. He replaced strategic judgment with paranoid decrees, branding all dissent as treason and surrounding himself with an echo chamber of loyalists. His psychological detachment from the suffering of the Romanian people, combined with a grandiose belief in his own indispensability, culminated in national catastrophe.

In an interesting twist, Ceaușescu’s downfall was triggered by the persistent criticism of Archbishop László Tökés, who bravely opposed the totalitarian regime. In 1989, Ceaușescu ordered his arrest. When authorities attempted to detain him, members of the local community rallied around his home, forming a human barrier. What began as a small act of resistance quickly escalated into a nationwide movement. Inspired by this defiance, protests spread across Romania, culminating in the regime’s collapse and the end of decades of dictatorship.

Simultaneously, Pashinyan’s administration has pursued the mass arrest of dissenters—including clergy, opposition lawmakers and civic leaders—under broad and vague accusations of “coup attempts” and “terrorism.” These actions suggest not only political desperation but a deepening authoritarian mindset—driven in part by perceived betrayal and fear of accountability, and echoing Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. The systematic silencing of critics is a hallmark of regimes in psychological freefall.

Equally troubling is Pashinyan’s persistent delusion of infallibility. Despite catastrophic failures—the loss of Artsakh, Armenia’s marginalization in regional diplomacy and the alienation of the diaspora—he continues to speak with moral certitude, insisting that he alone represents the will of the people. This is a classic case of cognitive dissonance, where reality is reimagined to protect the ego from collapse. The leader becomes not a servant of the nation but its sole interpreter.

Even his tone has shifted dramatically—from fiery populism to something colder and more disdainful. His language toward protesters and prisoners is bereft of empathy; he trivializes their pain. Such emotional blunting, especially in the face of national trauma, may suggest a dangerous detachment from the human consequences of his decisions.

For a country whose survival depends on moral clarity, strategic discipline and national unity, the current trajectory of leadership is profoundly destabilizing. Armenia cannot afford to be governed by a man at war not only with his people but seemingly with his own sense of reality.

It is time for the Armenian public, civil institutions and diaspora to consider whether continued rule by Nikol Pashinyan represents not merely a political mistake, but a psychological and moral liability to the Armenian state.