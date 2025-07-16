A divided diaspora

I never imagined I would live a day where I could write for both the Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA) and the Armenian Youth Federation (ARF)—two of the most divided youth groups in the Armenian diaspora. That is how deep our division runs.

We say we want unity. We post about it, we chant about it at protests, we preach it in our churches. But the truth is, we are divided—by politics, by church allegiances, by community. We are the first Christian nation, something that no Armenian grandparent will ever let us forget. But do we act like it?

Jesus’ golden rule was clear: love one another, respect one another, do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Where is that in our diaspora today? We do not love one another. We do not respect one another. We judge, we categorize, we separate.

I remember, as a kid, being asked how Armenian I was. 100%? No, and because of that, I was not considered a “real” Armenian. I was not allowed in the same playgroup as the “pure” Armenians. I was placed in the 50% to 75% group, and I remember feeling thankful I was not in the group below 50%. That group got bashed the most, even when they spoke perfect Armenian.

We have created boxes for ourselves within a census that has already erased our identity. The U.S. census labels us white—as if that says anything about who we are. Instead of fighting to define ourselves, we build walls inside our community.

The Armenian Apostolic Church is divided. Etchmiadzin, our Mother See, in Armenia; Cilicia, our Holy See, in Lebanon. When I visited Jerusalem, what I saw broke my heart: Catholic Armenians on one side, Apostolic Armenians on the other. We have let politics poison what should be sacred. Our churches should symbolize unity in Christ, but instead, they reflect our divisions.

And it does not stop at church. We do not attend each other’s events. We do not celebrate each other’s victories. We do not build each other up. Instead, we push away some of the most talented, driven people in our community—people who could be our strength, our future. I have met Ivy League students, biotech founders and leaders in investment banking who cannot even be in the same room as other Armenians. They have grown to resent the community and the place we have given them in it.

Even in church, I see it. I have been to both “sides.” The parish councils and committees handing out scholarships barely come to church. I see three, maybe four, elderly people in the pews each week. I rarely see young adults. Instead, churchgoers are obsessed with how we look, with who is wearing what and with finding a spouse. We show up halfway through so we can get communion, and we leave right after grabbing our coffee and choreg.

Scholarships and support? They go to those who are loyal to certain names, certain organizations–not to those who truly need it. We are losing people who could be our greatest strength because of this. I applied to multiple Armenian summer internships, and the first question was always: Are you part of this Armenian group? The only program that accepted me was the ANCA Armenian Summer Academy. Their first question was: Are you part of the AYF? I replied no, and miraculously, I got in.

I remember going to a church bazaar. I stood there, all dressed up, with my friends when an old woman approached me and said, “Why are you here? This isn’t your side.” I was shocked. I had just spent $40 on a plate of kebab and definitely not gluten-free pilaf to support that church. Did it matter that I was not part of their box?

I understand why these divisions are hard to let go of. For so long, they helped us survive. After the genocide, these groups gave us structure, purpose and a way to rebuild. They protected our identity when the world tried to erase us. But what once helped us endure can now hold us back. Growth stops without adaptation. If we cling only to the lines drawn by past pain, we risk losing the future we dream of.

We should long for a day when we all can visit our homeland—not as part of a group or a side, but simply as Armenians. It is time to stop being known only for our tragic history or for which group does the most service. We should be known for our brilliance in science, art, technology and leadership.

The future will not be created by divided persons but by resilient, creative and good people. So, here is the first step: stop scheduling competing events, especially on the same day. Stop limiting opportunities. Let us create space for every Armenian voice to belong. This is the moment to rise as one. Because in unity, love and hope, we carry the promise of a people reborn. We carry the promise of an Armenian future.