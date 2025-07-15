A double celebration of faith and legacy at St. Illuminator’s Cathedral

NEW YORK—On Sunday, June 22, the New York St. Illuminator’s Cathedral marked its 110th anniversary, while its devoted pastor, the Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian, was honored for his 20 years of faithful service at a sold-out banquet attended by parishioners and friends.

But the day of joy and happiness almost did not happen. The day before, during a prolonged heat wave, the banquet hall—Terrace on the Park—suffered a total power blackout. What to do?

Without hesitation, under the direction of Yeretsgeen Ojeen Lakissian and 110th Anniversary Gala Committee Chair Louise Kanian, a team of 10 quickly assembled to solve the problem. They secured a new location—not easy to do on a Sunday in New York—complete with all the necessary amenities, including flowers, drinks and two cakes.

The group then began calling the more than 250 banquet guests to notify them of the new location. Just in case, one person was stationed at the original location an hour before the 3:00 p.m. banquet to redirect anyone who had not been informed.

A symbolic church service

The historic day had begun with the Soorp Badarak, celebrated by Eastern Prelate Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian. During the service, he ordained altar servers Mark Dilsizian, Hakob Keymetlyan and Armen Morian to the rank of acolytes. Together with Aram Parnagian—already an acolyte—they were ordained to the rank of subdeacon. Archdeacon Shant Kazanjian was awarded the Eastern Prelacy’s St. Stephen Protodeacon Certificate of Appreciation.

In a moment of joyful recognition, Catholicos Aram I of Cilicia bestowed the title of archpriest on Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian in honor of his 20th ordination anniversary. Archbishop Anoushavan read the Gontag from Aram Vehapar and extended prayers and congratulations for both the anniversary of the cathedral and Fr. Mesrob’s service.

Celebratory banquet

At the new venue—Da Mikele Illagio, in Elmhurst, Queens—more than 250 enthusiastic Armenian faithful gathered in a space filled with warmth and festivity. It felt like one big family.

Clergy in attendance included Archbishop Anoushavan, Archbishop Khoren Doghramajian, Archpriest Fr. Nerses Manoogian, Archpriest Fr. Nareg and Yeretsgeen Annie Terterian, Rev. Fr. Vahan and Yeretsgeen Maggie Kouyoumdjian, Sister Emma Moussayan from the Armenian Sisters’ Academy and, of course, Archpriest Fr. Mesrob, Yeretsgeen Ojeen, their daughter Taleen and Fr. Mesrob’s sister, Tamar.

Following the blessing of the table in both Armenian and English, Archbishop Anoushavan offered his congratulations on the 110th anniversary of St. Illuminator’s Cathedral and the 20th anniversary of Archpriest Fr. Mesrob. Choir director Anahit Zakarian led the American and Armenian national anthems.

Armen Morian, Esq., chairman of the St. Illuminator’s Cathedral Board of Trustees, warmly welcomed attendees from across North America, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Diego and Montreal. He invited Khoren Srpazan to read the encyclical of Catholicos Aram I honoring the cathedral’s 110th anniversary and Fr. Mesrob’s 20 years of service. Morian then invited Archpriest Fr. Nareg to read Aram Vehapar’s pontifical letter officially conferring the title of Avak Kahana on Der Mesrob.

Morian delivered his keynote address, reflecting on the cathedral’s history of service, trial, triumph and renewal—especially under Fr. Mesrob’s leadership. He invited all attendees who had served the church in any capacity to stand and be recognized, followed by a moment of silence in remembrance of deceased members.

Several prominent church officials offered remarks, including Hagop “Jack” Janbazian and attorney Richard Sarajian, who spoke of his family’s deep connection to the cathedral, calling it “a headquarters of light and faith for its people—for students, young people, philanthropists, clergy and the faithful.” Sarajian also served as Godfather during Der Mesrob’s ordination.

Following extended applause, Der Mesrob—now the second-longest-serving priest of St. Illuminator’s Cathedral—spoke from the heart, thanking his family and all those who had served the church in some capacity.

Archbishop Anoushavan, known for speaking without notes, delivered an emotional reflection on the cathedral’s importance. “We are some of its fruits,” he stated, walking to the back of the hall to personally honor 101-year-old parishioner Mary Dugan, who received a lengthy standing ovation.

Turning once more to the crowd, the beloved Prelate urged, “You have a duty to invite scholars to see the archives of our church. Our identity galvanized our Mother Church,” he declared to another standing ovation.

Two celebratory chocolate cakes emerged—one for the cathedral’s 110th anniversary and one for Avak Kahana, who expertly cut slices for attendees following a sumptuous dinner.

To the delight of all, the evening ended in joyful celebration as the crowd danced the night away to the glorious sounds of the renowned Club 27 Ensemble. The group featured vocalist Shant Massoyan, Ara Dinkjian on keyboard, Jim Kzirian on dumbek, Raffi Massoyan on oud and Steve Vosbikian on clarinet.

For all, it was an unforgettable day of celebration, recognition and family togetherness.