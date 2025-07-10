Poetry
Azadouhi
Azadouhi
Your generous nature saved me
From the fires of an unknown fate
Guardian like an angel
Protecting me with your prayers
Rebellious spirit in your soul
Strength within your passion
Drawing a sword for my safety
Fear so distant from your existence
Your beauty; endless grace
Hands of pure talent and silk
Words spoken like golden thread
A smile that polished a thousand stars
Days leading up to the darkness
Roses adorned the steps of your room
I woke up knowing you left me
The dream so real with the light
Forever in the arms of our heavenly Father
Part of my heart forever paused