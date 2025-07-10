Poetry

Azadouhi

Kristel Kardashian
July 10, 2025
The poet's grandmother, Azadouhi

Azadouhi 
Your generous nature saved me
From the fires of an unknown fate
Guardian like an angel
Protecting me with your prayers 

Rebellious spirit in your soul
Strength within your passion
Drawing a sword for my safety
Fear so distant from your existence 

Your beauty; endless grace
Hands of pure talent and silk
Words spoken like golden thread
A smile that polished a thousand stars 

Days leading up to the darkness
Roses adorned the steps of your room
I woke up knowing you left me
The dream so real with the light 

Forever in the arms of our heavenly Father
Part of my heart forever paused

Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian is a proud fifth-generation Armenian born and raised in California. As a child, she attended Armenian Mesrobian School, where her love for being Armenian grew even more. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Education. Beyond her academic achievements, Kristel dedicates her time to meaningful work at her church and as a hospice volunteer, bringing comfort and companionship to elderly individuals in nursing homes. Kristel is passionate about writing poetry and learning more about her heritage and genealogy.
