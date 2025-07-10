Azadouhi

Your generous nature saved me

From the fires of an unknown fate

Guardian like an angel

Protecting me with your prayers

Rebellious spirit in your soul

Strength within your passion

Drawing a sword for my safety

Fear so distant from your existence

Your beauty; endless grace

Hands of pure talent and silk

Words spoken like golden thread

A smile that polished a thousand stars

Days leading up to the darkness

Roses adorned the steps of your room

I woke up knowing you left me

The dream so real with the light

Forever in the arms of our heavenly Father

Part of my heart forever paused