Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island celebrates 70 years

PROVIDENCE—With voices lifted in harmony and hearts filled with pride, the Armenian community of Rhode Island gathered on June 28 to celebrate a remarkable milestone: the 70th anniversary of the Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island, under the inspired leadership of composer and conductor Konstantin Petrossian. For seven decades, the Chorale has stood as a cultural beacon—sharing the timeless beauty of Armenian music.

The evening was graced by many guests, inspiring a mix of song, dance, recognition and community spirit. Rhode Island political leaders honored the event with official citations, acknowledging the Chorale’s cultural impact.

Rhode Island state senator David Tikoian and congressman Seth Magaziner attended the concert in person and offered their warm congratulations. Their presence underscored the strong and ongoing support for Armenian culture across Rhode Island’s leadership. Lilit Makunts, Armenia’s ambassador to the United States, sent a letter of recognition, expressing gratitude for the Chorale’s tireless dedication to cultural safeguarding and strengthening the connection between homeland and diaspora.

The evening’s performances featured a rich and moving program of Armenian choral music, showcasing the depth and spirit of Armenian heritage. One highlight was the performances of the group of soloists. The Nazeli Dance Group brought the joy and rhythm of Armenian folk dance to life with energy, elegance and authenticity.

Rev. Fr. Kapriel Nazarian’s participation added spiritual resonance to the occasion, while master of ceremonies, Ara Boghigian, kept the evening flowing with warmth, insight and professionalism.

Following the program, guests gathered for a reception featuring refreshments and an assortment of Armenian delicacies, continuing the celebration in good company and high spirits.

This 70th anniversary celebration was not just a concert—it was a living testament to the enduring power of Armenian music, culture and community. The Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island has uplifted generations through song, and this milestone reaffirmed its vital place in our cultural life.

This article was written by Gary Nahabedian