Online meeting held for ‘Armenian Students for Artsakh’ program

On June 21, 2025, an online meeting was held for participants and mentors of the “Armenian Students for Artsakh” 2025 program.

The program aims to unite the professional capabilities of Armenian students and provide research findings for the benefit of influential Armenian institutions working on issues related to Artsakh.

This year’s program was launched in March and is sponsored by the committee authorized by the National Assembly of Artsakh to oversee the protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh. The main topic is “The Right of Return of Artsakh Armenians,” focusing on its legal, political, security-related and diplomatic dimensions.

Notably, 27 participants are taking part in this year’s program, representing 12 different countries: Armenia, Artsakh, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Turkey, Georgia, France, Russia, the United States, Canada and Switzerland.

During the meeting, Unger Hovsep Der Kevorkian, a member of the ARF Bureau responsible for youth affairs, delivered remarks emphasizing the importance of the program and commending the students’ high level of awareness and dedication to the subject.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for participants and mentors to introduce themselves and engage in discussion. Students shared their questions and impressions regarding the research process. Mentors praised the students’ interest, commitment and professional approach.

It should be noted that winning participants will be awarded scholarships. The best studies will be published in the Armenian press, and the award-winning research papers will be compiled in a special publication.