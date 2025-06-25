“A new chapter” for the Hairenik and Armenian Weekly

For over a century, the Hairenik Weekly and Armenian Weekly have delivered news, ideas and community into Armenian homes around the world. They chronicled genocide and survival, war and independence, protest and rebirth. They connected village to village, generation to generation, Watertown to the homeland.

Their printed pages told our story when others would not. Today, that story continues with renewed energy, in a new format, for a new era.

This week marks the final issue of their print editions. But we do not consider this an ending. On the contrary: we are stepping into something larger, faster, farther-reaching and more enduring.

Just as our ancestors embraced the printing press as a revolutionary tool of connection, so too must we embrace the tools of our time. Our press now moves into the digital sphere— not to retreat from tradition, but to ensure its continuity.

From this point forward, the Hairenik Weekly and Armenian Weekly will live online, accessible across borders, devices and time zones. Stories will no longer wait for mail routes. Our words will travel at the speed of need.

This evolution allows us to grow: more multimedia content, more archival preservation, more ways to serve a new generation of readers without sacrificing the values that shaped us.

Print gave our cause visibility. Now, digital gives it velocity.

We know what these papers have meant to generations, how the fold of the page carried the weight of remembrance, celebration and struggle. That spirit will not be lost. It will live on through special print editions for historic milestones and through the Hairenik digital archive, which continues to preserve every issue since the beginning.

Our press is defined by the voices it amplifies and the truths it preserves. Today, we begin a new chapter, borderless, dynamic and enduring—rooted in legacy, powered by purpose and open to the world.

We turn the page. And on the next, our story continues.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation – Eastern Region Central Committee

June 2025