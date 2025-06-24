The beauty and power of ballroom dancing

Competitive ballroom dancing is a world of elegance, passion and intensity—a realm where movement becomes language and rhythm becomes identity. Behind the beauty displayed to spectators and judges lie precise footwork, technical brilliance, synchronized connection, physical endurance and countless hours of practice.

Across continents and competitions, the ballroom lights come up, the music begins and ballroom dancers of all ages step onto the floor, bringing to life choreography shaped by relentless training. Beyond trophies and rankings, these dancers devote their lives to mastering their art.

Many of these competitors are Armenian, proudly representing their country in international events. Guided by the flow of graceful waltzes, dynamic tangos and vibrant sambas, they carry with them the culture and spirit of their heritage. This legacy, rooted in Armenia’s profound and enduring tradition of music and dance, is expressed with style, honor and purpose across the global stage.

Among Armenian ballroom dancers, one stands out for her exceptional natural talent and impact that extends far beyond ballroom dance. Her name is Anna Shahbazyan, and she agreed to share her remarkable journey with the Weekly.

Shahbazyan was born in Yerevan, a city she describes as a place where “centuries-old history, architecture and nature, combined with the warmth and kindness of its people,” create a beauty that “constantly invites you back.” Surrounded by this unique environment and the invaluable lessons of her family, she learned to “appreciate life in all its beauty” and to face challenges “with grace and patience.”

Dance wasn’t initially Shahbazyan’s choice. At age six, her mother enrolled her in an Armenian folk dance group, led by the legendary choreographer Suren Gyanjumyan, to help her overcome shyness and improve her posture. Later, her mother introduced her to ballroom dancing. Shahbazyan remembers being “the child in the back row who was standing and yawning,” appearing uninterested. Yet, her teacher saw something special, complimenting her natural talent. Still, she stopped after a few months and only returned to ballroom dancing at 14, as an afterschool activity.

In October 2001, just a month after the 9/11 attacks, Shahbazyan made the stressful journey from Armenia to California with her father. “I was quite afraid of even getting on an airplane,” she recalled. Being separated from her mother and brother was difficult, but Anna did everything she could to keep “separation anxiety” at bay. Thousands of miles away from her homeland and loved ones, dancing became an outlet—a way of holding onto something familiar.

That’s when Anna and her father found a well-established ballroom studio in Glendale, run by two-time U.S. ballroom champions Ken and Sheila Sloan. The Sloans took Shahbazyan under their wing, offering her a scholarship to attend group classes. She was later encouraged to begin teacher training and formed a dancing partnership with one of their instructors.

Shahbazyan’s professional journey began as an International Ballroom dancer—a category that includes waltz, tango, Viennese waltz, foxtrot and quickstep. In 2005, on Sheila Sloan’s advice, she was introduced to American Smooth—a style defined by flowing movement, emotional expression and the freedom to break away from tradition. Shahbazyan recalled, “At first it was very confusing, and I didn’t quite understand what the style represents. However, the deeper we delved into it, the more fascinated I became, which slowly turned into a passion.”

Throughout her career, Shahbazyan has partnered with three different dancers, becoming U.S. National Rising Star finalist in the International Ballroom and American Smooth divisions and U.S. National Open Professional semi-finalist. These achievements set the stage for the pinnacle of her career—on the most revered floor in ballroom history.

To many, Blackpool is a seaside town in the north of England—but in the world of ballroom dancing, Blackpool is sacred ground. Home to the prestigious British Open Championships, held annually since 1920 in the iconic Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens, it is a place where dreams meet destiny and legends are made. It was in this iconic setting that Shahbazyan and her partner became Blackpool (British Open) Professional Smooth finalists in 2017.

Looking back on that moment, Shahbazyan said, “Not only was it special to be a participant during the first year American Smooth was held at the British Open, but to make that final, sharing that majestic floor with five other fantastic couples was absolutely a dream come true. Nothing could ever compete with that feeling.”

Other memorable moments included dancing as finalists at the very first American Smooth competitions in Moscow and China. “Being ambassadors for this style that is steadily touching the whole world is a fascinating feeling,” she said. Shahbazyan also fondly recalls her retirement performance with her last partner, Evgeny Malko, at the Ohio Star Ball: “It was empowering and special. We danced to one of my favorite pieces of music ever, Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata. That was the moment I said to my partner, ‘We did it our way.’”

Since retiring from competitive ballroom dancing, Shahbazyan enjoys traveling for coaching, judging as a national adjudicator and now organizes the City Lights Open in San Jose. “This is where I get to do everything I love: organize, negotiate, be the boss but not bossy and invite everyone to join us in the magical world of ballroom dancing for a weekend of creating unforgettable memories,” she shared. “Of course, it comes with its challenges, but everything is easier when you treat people right, keep a smile and never give up.”

Speaking about her education, Shahbazyan said, “Dancing started as the happy twin alongside my educational journey.” While pursuing her professional dance career, she was also a full-time student at UCLA, earning an undergraduate degree in psychology and later her master’s. “I believe the field of psychology and dance are very intertwined and work hand in hand.”

Ballroom, unlike many other forms of dance, depends on a partner. “We always joke that it’s easier to find the right spouse than the right dance partner,” Shahbazyan laughed, adding, “Understanding the partnerships—and even more, so the self—is where psychology comes in handy.”

Among her most memorable experiences at UCLA, Shahbazyan remembers hearing the late basketball coach John Wooden speak in her sports psychology class. “Hearing him talk about his experiences in life and as a coach, as well as his Pyramid of Success, I found myself fully submerged in every word.” She added, “And to this day, I use his Pyramid of Success, with one of my favorite quotes from him: ‘Success is peace of mind, which is the direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you made the effort to become the best you are capable of becoming.”

While completing her master’s, Shahbazyan worked in the field of applied behavior analysis (ABA), a widely used therapeutic approach for individuals on the autism spectrum. She began as a behavior interventionist and later became an adaptive skills supervisor. “The ones I was most intrigued to work with and learn from were the non-verbal autistic children,” she said. “Why? Perhaps because they have a world and awareness that most of us aren’t aware of, and seeing the world through their eyes, hearing what they have to say and how they interpreted everything was very fascinating to me.”

Shahbazyan felt a powerful call she could not ignore—a call to turn movement into meaning, and ballroom dancing into a way of changing lives. In 2014, she decided to combine her expertise in dance, psychology and ABA by starting ASDance for Autism.

“Our mission is to offer children, teens and adults on the autism spectrum—especially the non-verbal population—a supportive and inclusive environment,” Shahbazyan explained. “We deliver high quality and personalized instruction tailored to each individual’s needs, providing a creative outlet for self expression and fostering a sense of inclusion and belonging within the community through ballroom dancing.”

Launching the program came with challenges, especially in group classes where students needed more individualized attention. To address this, Shahbazyan required a parent, sibling or caregiver to join the student and learn together. This approach strengthened bonds and helped families appreciate the benefits of dance—not only as therapy but as a joyful, inclusive activity.

In 2016, Shahbazyan was honored by the National Dance Council of America for her outstanding contributions as an ambassador of ballroom dance. But for her, the greatest reward is watching children and teens with autism progress, grow, connect and flourish through ballroom dancing, and seeing the joy it brings to their families. Shahbazyan fondly recalls one of her first students, who once told her, “Thank you for teaching me to dance my fears away.”

“They teach us how to appreciate and celebrate the smallest stepping stones, how to be patient with the self and others, how to learn to let go when something doesn’t happen and allow the flow and the moment control the situation versus us,” Shahbazyan said of her students.

To better serve this community, in April 2025, ASDance for Autism established a nonprofit, ASD Ballroom Inc., to expand free group classes, encourage participation and raise public awareness about the benefits of ballroom dance. The nonprofit is fully donation-based and aims to grow through fundraising efforts.

Competitive ballroom dancing has always been a world full of charm and beauty—where stunning gowns sweep across the floor, gala evenings shine with sparkle, music fills the air with emotion and natural talent comes alive. But people like Anna Shahbazyan make ballroom dancing truly special. In a world where being the best is often the measure of success, Shahbazyan chose something even greater: giving her best. By sharing her story, we celebrate a remarkable woman and the enduring power of ballroom dancing to inspire and spark change.