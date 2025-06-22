Support café launches for Artsakh elders

Alzheimer’s Care Armenia is pleased to announce the launch of the Support Café for Artsakh Elders, a new initiative designed to provide a safe and supportive environment to forcibly displaced Artsakh seniors aged 60 and over.

The Support Café offers psychosocial interventions focused on supporting mental health and emotional well-being during this difficult period of adjustment. The program incorporates art therapy techniques, including music, handicrafts and cognitive-stimulating exercises, all within a compassionate group setting. These activities aim to enhance mental health, foster social inclusion, facilitate emotional expression, strengthen cognitive abilities and encourage physical activity.

“The Artsakh Support Café provides a beacon of hope to our displaced elders by offering much-needed psychological support,” said Dr. Jane Mahakian, founder of Alzheimer’s Care Armenia.

The program is led by a multidisciplinary team of psychologists, social workers and art therapists. The professional team also participates in weekly training sessions facilitated by a trauma therapy specialist to ensure high-quality, trauma-informed care.

Support Cafés are currently operating in two locations: Gyumri and Yerevan, with each group accommodating up to 25 participants. Interested individuals can register by calling 098 444 893 for Gyumri or 096 777 908 for Yerevan. The 12-week pilot program is funded by the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU).

Upon completion of the pilot phase, Alzheimer’s Care Armenia aims to sustain the Support Cafés in Yerevan and Gyumri and expand the program to other regions with high concentrations of displaced Artsakh elders, including Syunik and Vanadzor.

***

About Alzheimer’s Care Armenia

Founded in 2017 by gerontologist Dr. Jane Mahakian, Alzheimer’s Care Armenia (ACA) is dedicated to raising awareness and developing sustainable programs and services for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families in Armenia. ACA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the State of California and an NGO in Armenia.

Dr. Mahakian is a pioneer in the field of elder care in Armenia and the author of I Hear You, a practical guide for caregivers that promotes purposeful living and supports independence for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease.

For further information, please contact: Dr. Jane Mahakian, Founder and Chairman, Alzheimer’s Care Armenia at drjane@alzheimerscarearmenia.org