St. Astvatsatsin Church: From ruins to bloom

About two kilometers from my home stands a second house—one incredibly dear to me. It is a place overflowing with boundless love, unwavering warmth and an indescribable sense of peace. Here, I am always eagerly awaited by the gracious Host. Here, my prayers are heard, and my soul finds tranquility and happiness.

The Holy Mother of God Church, or St. Astvatsatsin, in Nork-Marash holds a special place in my heart—and in the hearts of many believers across Armenia. Every year on feast days dedicated to Saint Mary, tens of thousands make pilgrimages to this church to seek her intercession.

Originally known as St. Marinos, the church once stood beside the summer garden of the renowned Ter-Avetikian family, prominent Yerevan entrepreneurs. Destroyed in the catastrophic earthquake of 1679, it was rebuilt in the early 20th century through the efforts of the Ter-Avetikian brothers. Like many churches across Armenia, it was destroyed again in the 1930s as part of the Soviet Union’s anti-religious campaign.

After Armenia’s independence, residents of the district, with funds raised by the Nork-Marash Compatriotic Union, undertook the church’s reconstruction in April 1990. By 1995, the church was operational once more.

In my quest to learn more about the church’s history, I recently had the chance to speak with the church’s three priests: Father Zakaria Avetisyan, Father Tovma Andreasyan and Father Zgon Abrahamyan. Each of their life stories reflects a spiritual journey marked by perseverance, miracles and transformation.

Father Tovma Andreasyan is not only a priest but also a celebrated lyricist, authoring the words to many popular Armenian songs such as “Dzyun” (“Snow”), “The Two Wings of Love,” “Artsakh” and “Hayastan.” Raised in a secular, communist family, he began his spiritual journey in 1984 after experiencing personal healing during a church visit.

Before entering the priesthood, he was deeply involved in the arts—as a musician, poet, composer and director. Today, his artistic background continues to influence his ministry. Many of his lyrics—inspired by love and faith—have become anthems of hope. He has collaborated with artists such as Arthur Grigoryan, Edgar Gyanjumyan, Armen Smbatyan, Aram Satyan and even wrote two texts for French composer Michel Legrand.

Father Zgon Abrahamyan studied finance and worked in Armenia’s Ministry of Finance and later Haypost before choosing a new path. In the 2000s, he made a life-changing decision by entering the seminary at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, leaving behind his career to follow a spiritual calling.

Since 2004, Father Zakaria Avetisyan has served as the spiritual leader of St. Astvatsatsin. Under his guidance, the church grounds have become one of the city’s most well-maintained—with beautiful gardens, khachkars (cross-stones), a clean courtyard and a rich library. His commitment and organizational skills have been pivotal to the church’s ongoing development and community enrichment.

Milena Baghdasaryan (M.B.): After the Soviet years, how was the restoration and revival of St. Astvatsatsin Church possible? What interesting episodes can you recall from the church’s history?

Father Zakaria Avetisyan (Fr. Zakaria): Throughout the Soviet Union, religion was ruthlessly suppressed. The aim was to prevent religiousness or faith, to not allow a person and God to meet. Such a phenomenon could not last long, because ultimately, this was an act against God.

After the Soviet Union collapsed and the republics gained independence, a spiritual revival began. During that time, many churches were built or rebuilt in many communities. In rural communities, churches were closed but not destroyed; they were turned into grain storage or barns. With the spiritual revival, these barns were emptied and became houses of prayer again, returning to their original function. In places where there were no churches, people tried to build one for their community, so they could pray together, baptize and marry their families in their own church. Thus, spiritual life began to develop in every community.

In Nork-Marash, we know there were three churches: St. Mary (Holy Mother of God), St. Stephen and St. Simeon the Elder—all of which were blown up in the 1930s. However, just like the destroyed khachkars (cross-stones) of Jugha, traces remained.

In the 1990s, the community decided to build a church in Nork-Marash, approximately where the old St. Mary church stood, but a few meters away, since a kindergarten had been built on the original site. Some stones, khachkars and relics from the old church had been gathered nearby, and for years, this place was a pilgrimage site, especially on the Feast of the Assumption of Mary, when people from all over Armenia would come here.

The current church was built in a garden area. People would come a day before the feast, even stay overnight in prayer, awaiting the priest to come the next day for blessings and prayers. I remember a neighbor who would walk here from Masiv every year, bringing back consecrated bread to share with all the neighbors.

By 1996, construction was completed, though only on the church building. As the area was large and the Artsakh war was ongoing, many freedom fighters participated in the construction; some guarded the borders, others helped build the church.

In 1996, the church was consecrated and began to function, led by Armenak Armenakyan, our devoted martyr. There is a story that as a newborn, he was gravely ill and doctors had no hope. His father went to the small chapel that existed here at the time (more like a pile of stones), prayed and promised to do everything for God if his child survived. When he returned to the hospital, the child had recovered—a miracle. This and similar miracles inspired people to build the church, believing it would protect them.

The current church incorporates elements from the three destroyed churches. Although the new building is made of new, finely cut stones, some stones from the old churches are likely used in the foundations. In the area near the old “chinar” tree, there were two churches: St. Simeon the Elder and St. Stephen. Only a small stone remains from St. Simeon, now embedded in a house wall. From St. Stephen, a small khachkar remains in a chapel.

Interestingly, the old Nork school and the local post office were built using stones from the destroyed churches. If those buildings were ever demolished, many khachkars would likely be found inside their walls. The truth can never be hidden forever; one day, it will come to light.

The church has flourished over the years, with beautiful khachkars and a library in the yard. Many benefactors and clergy have contributed greatly to its development. Since 2005, I have served here and have never had to ask anyone for help; whenever the church needed something, someone would come and offer to help.

The former district and municipality heads all contributed greatly to the improvement of the church grounds. The construction of the buildings was done thanks to the dedication and donations of the community.

Father Tovma Andreasyan (Fr. Tovma): During the Soviet years, there was an aggressive policy against the church. The authorities did everything possible to suppress religious life. Yet, even when churches were destroyed, people continued to come—sometimes to the ruins, sometimes to the remaining chapels. For example, near the entrance, where the chapel now stands, there used to be a line of khachkars along the wall, all salvaged from the demolished church. People would come to pray in front of these khachkars, even staying overnight in tents among the trees. The area was much larger and more forested back then.

I recall, around the end of 1987, two trucks arrived, following a Politburo decision. They smashed all the khachkars, loaded the pieces into the trucks, and took them away, with police standing guard to ensure no one could save even a fragment. But, of course, this didn’t help them, because God’s presence is not in stones or buildings. If God is somewhere, who can harm Him or drive Him away?

After the collapse of the Soviet state, there was a great spiritual revival. Many people began to return to the church. There was a sense of unity, and many miracles occurred. God showed people signs that if they believed in Him wholeheartedly, He would grant them great victories—and He did.

Unfortunately, our people did not learn from this. The period of spiritual revival ended, and now we are in a time of judgment, like all nations. We all are hanging by a thread of God’s mercy. In today’s situation, all we can do is pray and try to explain things to people. But everyone has their own views and decisions, and there is division, like after the Tower of Babel, when people spoke different languages. As one Old Testament prophet said, God sometimes sends a spirit of confusion so that people cannot find a wise leader to guide them out of their troubles.

Can we as a people become worthy of God, or is it only individuals who can? These days, it is mostly individuals who are found worthy for various reasons. For example, a member of our youth union, Knar, had a mother with 99% lung failure during the COVID pandemic. Doctors in France said she would not survive, but Knar prayed, made pilgrimages, and her mother was miraculously healed. God sometimes grants such miracles, but unfortunately, it doesn’t happen on the scale of a whole nation.

M.B. Do you remember your first visit to this church and your first liturgy?

Fr. Tovma: It was November 21, 1984, on the Feast of the Presentation of the Holy Mother of God. I had been connected to the church for years, always visiting, although I never imagined I would one day serve here. Now, I have served here for 12 years—the longest I have served anywhere. I hope to stay here for the rest of my life. This church feels like home to me; I feel as comfortable as a fish in water. Serving here, I feel as if I am at the feet of the Holy Mother of God—what more could I want? The love and example here are constant; peace is always present.

I use my free time to create—my creative period is from mid-November to mid-June, when there are fewer church ceremonies. I write music and poetry; recently, I finished a large concerto for acoustic guitar and symphony orchestra, and I’m working with singers like Nune Yesayan and Shushan Petrosyan. My last book of poetry was published in 2023. I’m always working on something, either music or poetry. I am grateful to my spiritual guide for convincing me to become a priest—I had no such plan, but now, I would never give up this service for anything.

Author’s note: As Fr. Tovma noted in our interview for Aravot.am, his journey as a songwriter began as a dream. On Nov. 21, 1984, he dreamt that the Holy Mother of God appeared to him and said: “I am granting you a gift—you will become a famous poet, especially in writing song lyrics. Every time you are given music, say the Lord’s Prayer (‘Hayr Mer’) three times, and then write whatever comes.” Within a week, singer Tatevik Hovhannisyan introduced him to composer Arthur Grigoryan. Their first song together—“Dzyun” (“Snow”)—became an instant hit.

M.B.: What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Fr. Zakaria: My greatest achievement is having devoted believers, friends and benefactors for the church. This is not my personal achievement but a gift from God. I am merely a servant here—guard, worker, gardener, electrician, everything. I am grateful to God for the opportunity to serve and for the community united around the church. True Christians and benefactors never seek publicity for their deeds; they do it for God and future generations.

M.B.: Any final words to our readers?

Father Zgon Abrahamyan: Let us arm ourselves with God’s love. Let us never become discouraged or lose heart because of any of life’s events. Discouragement is a great poison in the spiritual struggle. Just as the body lacking immunity will perish from viruses, so too, the soul—if we give up the spiritual struggle and fall into despair. Therefore, we must cast away discouragement and despair, and increase our diligence in fulfilling God’s will, loving God more, and through God, also loving our neighbors.

Let us try to be light, to transmit divine light and to leave a positive mark on the people around us. Even if that mark seems to have only a short-term effect. In reality, it is passed onto future generations and continues to live on, whether positive or negative. Let us strive to leave a positive mark on people’s lives.

This applies not only to our family, but also to our friends, colleagues and all those around us, whom we can inspire to positive change through our own positive way of life. Everything in this world is alive, and a person can change for the better or for the worse. Let us try to spread our positive, divine love, warmth, kindness, care and humanity, so that we may “infect” those around us, and that they too may be enlightened by God’s light.