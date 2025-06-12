Karnig Sarkissian and the ARF: Keeping the spirit of a nation alive

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The ARF Sardarabad Gomideh of Boston, in collaboration with the AYF Greater Boston Nejdeh Chapter, hosted an unforgettable dinner and concert on Saturday, June 7, celebrating the 107th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia and the 135th anniversary of the founding of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF).

Held at the Hellenic Cultural Center, the event opened with the singing of the national anthems of Artsakh and Armenia by Ungers Aram Nazarian and Ani Zargarian. Master of Ceremonies, Unger Varant Chiloyan, then offered opening remarks, followed by representatives from the Sardarabad Gomideh, the ARF Central Committee of Eastern USA and the ARF Bureau.

Unger Dikran Kaligian, Chair of the Sardarabad Gomideh, reflected on the lessons of the Battles of Sardarabad, Bash Abaran and Karakilisa. He noted that Armenian troops were led by both ARF fedayee commanders and Armenian generals who had served in the czarist Russian army. Church bells rang across the country, calling men to serve in volunteer units and bringing cartloads of food, medicine and ammunition to support the soldiers.

Unger Ara Nazarian, representing the ARF Central Committee of Eastern USA, emphasized the party’s enduring role in defending the Armenian people, preserving national identity, and inspiring continued vigilance and unity amid today’s challenges. Tracing the ARF’s pivotal role from the founding of the First Republic through its efforts in the diaspora and sacrifices during the Artsakh liberation struggle, he urged Armenians to reject complacency and recommit to national self-determination. With the homeland facing internal and external existential threats, the message was clear: survival depends on active engagement, unyielding will and collective resolve rooted in historical resilience.

Concluding the remarks, Unger Khajag Mgrdichian of the ARF Bureau underscored the ARF’s deep connection to every pivotal chapter in modern Armenian history—from the national liberation movement and the defense of diaspora communities to the struggle for Artsakh and the building of the modern Armenian state. Addressing today’s troubling reality, he drew a parallel to the post-genocide period, stressing that, just as the ARF once revived the nation’s fighting spirit, it must now lead a similar revival.

He emphasized two critical needs: overcoming a defeatist national mindset and replacing the current government, which he described as the root cause of recent national setbacks. This responsibility, he asserted, falls not only on ARF members but on all who believe in its mission. Only through collective resistance, he concluded, can the Armenian people reverse the tide of defeat, restore the rights of the people of Artsakh and strengthen the hard-won independence of their homeland.

The evening featured a meal prepared and served by the Papken Suni Armenian American Social Club, followed by the main event: a concert of Armenian patriotic songs by Karnig Sarkissian and his band—Serop Shahbazian (drums), Nazar Hadidian (bass guitar), Hrair Arkoian (guitar) and Armen Babaian (keyboard)—with sound provided by Markos Shahbazyan and his team.

While many have lent their voices to Armenian patriotic songs, none carry its spirit with the same soul-stirring depth as Unger Karnig. He once again proved why he is its undisputed maestro. At 72, with undimmed fire and conviction, Sarkissian held the stage in awe for three unbroken hours, weaving anthem after anthem into a tapestry of memory, pride and hope. With tenderness and strength, he reflected on the pain of singing tributes to fallen heroes of Artsakh, reminding all of the unyielding need for vigilance—even in the darkest hours.

His powerful yet melodic voice—rich with resonance, warmth and history—flowed through the packed hall like a lyrical anthem, stirring both pride and longing. At once an elegy and a battle cry, it remains the enduring heartbeat of a nation.

The Sardarabad Gomideh is grateful to all guests, volunteers and sponsors for their support and encouragement. In these difficult times for the Armenian nation, the event offered a much-needed moment of unity and renewal—a powerful reminder that even in darkness, there is always light.

Images by Knar Bedian