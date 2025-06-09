Team Armenia plays with pride at 2025 Heritage Cup Lacrosse

Boston was fortunate to host the Heritage Lacrosse Cup, a showcase of high-level lacrosse and heritage pride, on Memorial Day Weekend. In 2025, Armenia proudly became the 93rd member of World Lacrosse and the 36th member of the European Lacrosse Federation. The Heritage Cup—one of the largest international non-World Lacrosse-sanctioned events—brought together 112 teams from 36 nations across six divisions, hosting more than 2,000 athletes.

Team Armenia made its debut with men’s, women’s and men’s under-19 teams, starting the weekend with a visit to the Armenian Museum of America, a team dinner at the Papken Suni Agoump, and a community event at the Armenian Cultural and Education Center in Watertown on Thursday, May 22.

From Friday onward, everyone put their game faces on. The men’s team made quick work of the U.S. Virgin Islands (9-3) and Mexico (9-4), followed by hard-fought wins over Greece (7-2) and the Netherlands (9-3). The run culminated in the men’s final against Ireland—a master class of intensity, team mindset and absolute dominance. The Irish never got a chance to build momentum, suffocated midfield and unable to break through Armenia’s formidable defense and goalie corps. Armenia dominated the face-off game, dictating the pace early, backing it up with superb physical team play.

The recently formed women’s team—whose players met just two days before the tournament—was an absolute delight to watch. They showed strength, poise, cohesion and a team spirit well beyond their nascent existence. They won handily against the Dominican Republic (9-3) and beat last year’s reigning champion, China, in a close and hard-fought game (6-5). After a narrow loss (8-7) to Ireland knocked them out of the championship bracket, they fell to the Philippines (9-8) and beat Germany (10-6) in the consolation bracket, ending the tournament with an impressive 3-2 record and seventh-place finish.

Their maiden tournament was a resounding success, thanks to strong teamwork, crisp passing game and superb finishes. Their passion for the sport was contagious on and off the field, winning many new fans—including students from St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School in Watertown.

The U19 men’s team also did not disappoint, highlighting the depth and strength of Armenian lacrosse for years to come. They defeated the Netherlands (7-4) in their first game but fell to a formidable Greek side (7-4), who incidentally fielded two Greek-Armenian players, including the No. 1 U.S. college prospect this year. The U19 squad played three grueling tie matches that went to sudden death—or “braveheart”—against Germany, the Philippines and Puerto Rico, losing the first two and winning the last.

In braveheart format, each team fields one goalie and one player, with the first goal deciding the outcome. These were absolutely grueling and physical games and could have easily tipped team Armenia’s way for a 4-1 record. Nonetheless, the U19 team—meeting for the first time that weekend and holding only a single team practice—demonstrated heart, mental toughness and dedication throughout the tournament.

The teams were guided by an exceptional and dedicated group of coaches and managers, implementing a vision set forth by Johnny Mouradian, Father Shnork Souin and Mher Saribekyan. Mouradian, a legendary figure in the sport, is the co-founder and primary architect of Armenia Lacrosse. A veteran of both field and box lacrosse, Mouradian has won nine professional world championships and has served as general manager (GM), coach and player at the sport’s highest levels, including as GM of Team Canada’s national programs. His leadership and connections have been crucial to launching and sustaining Armenia’s lacrosse presence.

Fr. Shnork Souin, a priest of the Armenian Apostolic Church and co-founder of the program, believes in the spiritual and cultural bridge between lacrosse—often called the “Creator’s Game”—and Armenia, known as the “Land of the Creator.” Saribekyan, the federation’s technical coordinator, acts as a vital bridge between operations in Armenia and the diaspora.

The U19 and men’s teams were led by an experienced coaching staff: Jimmer Harabedian, Tyler Hall and Yevgeniy Gevorkyan, who coached both teams through 10 games. Team manager and equipment manager Nikolai Gevorkyan was also present at every match.

On the women’s side, the team was led by a dynamic trio: head coach Morgan Radner, who brings high-level coaching expertise and a passion for mentoring athletes; assistant coach Isabel Kubikian, a graduate of King’s College London and former Division I player at Siena College, with a vision for growing the women’s game; and team manager Laura Dilimetin, a seasoned coach and player from Manhasset, New York, with decades of organizational and on-field leadership. Together, they form a powerhouse team, guiding Armenia’s women’s lacrosse to new heights on the global stage.

Team Armenia extends its gratitude to Armenian Sports News and Andre Khatchaturian for their excellent coverage. Special thanks also go to Khachkar Studios, a multimedia studio that empowers Armenian Christian role models through Good News education and training. Khachkar Studios provided Armenia Lacrosse with engaging activities for the players, coaches and parents to learn and enjoy. Signature Lacrosse, another strategic partner, provided outstanding uniforms for the women’s team.

Lacrosse may not have been a household game for Armenians until now, but these teams have shown how well Armenian men and women can compete in an agile and physical sport—empowering new generations of players in the diaspora and growing the game in Armenia.

Indeed, the future of Armenian lacrosse is bright.

Men’s team

Ben Abdalian (N.H.), Tyler Ajemian (S.C.), Griffin Aslanian (N.J.), Ara Atayan (Texas), Davis Cronin (Mass.), Alexander Dadourian (N.Y.), Jackson Fitch (Maine), Scott Forer (Calif.), Luke Jaber (Mass.), Shahe Khatchadurian (N.Y.), Matt Keresteci (Quebec), Jacob Kodjababian (Wash.), JoJo Mikaelian (Mass.), Declan Palandjian (Mass.), Nick Palandjian (Mass.), Cam Pashoian (Texas), Gregory Puskuldjian (N.Y.), Benneth Rafalian (N.J.), Peter Shoemaker (Fla.), Blaise Takvor (N.Y.), Rob Zevzavadjian (N.J.) and Jared Zevzavadjian (N.J.)

Coaches: Jimmer Harabedian (N.J.), Tyler Hall (N.J.), Yevgeniy Gevorkyan (Mich.)

Manager: Larry Penzien (Mich.)

Equipment manager: Nikolai Gevorkyan (Mich.)

Ball boy: Reiden Gevorkyan (Mich.)

Women’s team

Alina Atayan (N.Y.), Arev Avedian (Calif.), Jenna Baccari (Mass.), Malina Diaz (Calif.), Jenna Fritts (Conn.), Sasha Fritts (Conn.), Cameron Gordon (La.), Vani Hanamirian (N.J.), Tess Hovivian (Texas), Mackenzie Hovsepian (Ga.), Claire Kayajan (Mass.), Lauren Kchikian (Mich.), Melia Khalili (Calif.), Marisa Kuberra (Calif.), Angela Lulejian (Calif.), Mary Flynn Kayajan (Mass.), Leona Khodabakhshi (Calif.), Sadie Martiesian (R.I.), Nunia Najjarian (N.J.), Nora Ovanessian (Conn.), Audrey Penzien (Mich.), Hannah Rubin (N.Y.), Mia Takvor (N.Y.), Rachel Talanian (Mass.), Emily Rose Yakoobian (Mass.) and Natalie Yilanjian (Pa.)

Head coach: Morgan Radners (Mich.)

Assistant coach: Isabel Kubikian (N.Y.)

Team manager: Laura Dilimetin (N.Y.)

Ball girls: Alina Kasaryan (N.J.), Jackie Kubikian (N.Y.)

Men’s U19 team

Aren Andrews (N.Y.), Enzo Aslanian (Calif.), Luke Besiryan Epenschied (Calif.), Paul Boghosian (R.I.), Max Gevorkyan (Mich.), Alexander Gevorkyan (Mich.), Anthony Gharapetian (Calif.), Jake Grigorian (Calif.), Greyson Hoogasian (Mass.), Lucas Karamanoukian (Calif.), Levon Karamanoukian (Calif.), Zach Karian (Fla.), Jake Kayajian (Mass.), Gabe Mardirossian (Mass.), Andrew Najarian (Mass.), Arin Nazarian (Mass.), Garo Spiers (Pa.), Lucas Takvor (N.Y.) and Austin True (N.H.)

Coaches: Jimmer Harabedian (N.J.), Tyler Hall (N.J.), Yevgeniy Gevorkyan (Mich.)

Manager: Larry Penzien (Mich.)

Equipment manager: Nikolai Gevorkyan (Mich.)

Ball boy: Reiden Gevorkyan (Mich.)