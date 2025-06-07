New $10,000 EMPOW Awards spotlight original voices in Armenian Christian media 

A wave of creative energy is sweeping through Armenian Christian media thanks to Khachkar Studios’ launch of the new $10,000 EMPOW Awards. Designed to reward originality and spiritual power, the EMPOW Awards aim to recognize and amplify media that inspires, educates and uplifts.

With $250,000 committed to 2025 alone, the awards are part of a broader, historically unprecedented $10+ million “Good News” campaign — an ambitious effort by Khachkar Studios to elevate the presence and quality of Armenian Christian messaging. The initiative is built on the firm belief that media, when done right, can be a ministry.

The awards seek content that meets five critical criteria: engaging, motivational, powerful, originality and wisdom. Whether it’s a moving homily delivered to a modest congregation or an AI-generated video clip that goes viral, the EMPOW Awards look to reward not just production value but spiritual substance.

In doing so, Khachkar Studios sets itself apart from traditional grant-making institutions. The studio operates under a performance-first ethos, where every dollar is aimed at increasing the number of “non-holiday Badarak faithful” — Armenians who regularly attend church beyond holidays. This key performance indicator-driven approach defines its social return on investment and sets a measurable goal: doubling the faithful from 3% to 6%.

In contrast to the legacy of prominent Armenian philanthropists, whose U.S. foundations have historically invested only 2% in religious efforts, Khachkar Studios is shifting the paradigm. It envisions a spiritually revitalized ecosystem where Christian media is not an afterthought but a central pillar.

The awards will be granted monthly — and potentially weekly — emphasizing a continuous pipeline of content and creators. Winners won’t just get cash; they’ll receive a platform. Awarded content will be disseminated across news and social media, with top entries featured in instructional materials.

Khachkar Studios is also inviting nominations through its website, aiming to uncover hidden gems in communities across the U.S. It’s not just looking for the loudest voice — it’s looking for the truest one.

Through the new $10,000 EMPOW Awards, Khachkar Studios is proving that when faith meets innovation, the results can be transformational.