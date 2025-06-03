Monetizing conscription: Armenia’s dangerous gamble with national security

In an alarming policy shift, Armenia’s government has introduced a draft law that allows citizens to buy their way out of mandatory military service—a move framed as a response to curb draft evasion but which, in essence, legalizes and monetizes it. According to the proposal, men up to the age of 32 can now opt out of the standard two-year conscription by paying approximately $63,000 for one month of service or $47,000 for four months.

This policy comes at a time when Armenia faces persistent existential threats from neighboring Azerbaijan and Turkey. Far from a solution, it represents a perilous misjudgment and a stark abdication of national responsibility. Rather than investing in modernization, rigorous training, discipline and morale—the core pillars of an effective military force—Armenia is offering an exit strategy to those who can afford it. The ramifications stretch beyond national borders, raising global concerns about militarization, equity and civic duty.

Unlike Switzerland, where financial substitution for service occurs under conditions of relative regional stability, Armenia faces an active and unresolved territorial dispute with Azerbaijan over Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh, with periodic outbreaks of violence. The 2020 war, which resulted in significant Armenian casualties and territorial losses, laid bare the country’s military vulnerabilities, from outdated equipment to undertrained soldiers and inadequate coordination.

Given this precarious security context, any policy that diminishes the pool of service members—particularly one that favors the wealthy—should be deemed reckless. Rather than bolstering national defense, the proposed law risks hollowing out Armenia’s armed forces, leaving service obligations to those unable to pay their way out.

Countries such as South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland and Uzbekistan allow various forms of payment to reduce or bypass conscription. However, none of these nations face the same degree of imminent threat to their territorial sovereignty. South Korea, despite its tense relationship with North Korea, maintains a disciplined conscription system with highly structured exemptions—primarily for individuals with exceptional talent in arts, sports or science, not merely those with deep pockets.

Switzerland’s militia model includes a “military exemption tax,” but this is applied within a well-functioning, balanced system of national defense. Meanwhile, in Uzbekistan, payments only serve to shorten—not eliminate—mandatory service.

Armenia’s model stands out for its audacity—treating conscription buyouts not as a last resort, but as a primary revenue stream, while effectively abandoning the principle of universal civic obligation.

This policy also institutionalizes social inequality by enabling wealthier individuals to sidestep service, leaving the burden disproportionately to working-class and rural youth. This entrenches divisions and erodes the social cohesion that conscription often seeks to build.

Military service, historically a unifying experience that crosses class lines, would become another symbol of division. In countries such as Israel or Finland, military service is seen as a rite of passage that fosters a sense of national cohesion and resilience. Putting a price tag on duty risks severing the bond between citizen and state.

Supporters of the Armenian proposal argue that the income generated from buyouts could be used to fund military modernization. Yet, in a country where corruption remains a pressing concern—Armenia ranked 62nd out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, with 0 indicating ‘highly corrupt’—there are legitimate concerns that these funds may not reach the military at all.

Just this week, a senior official from Armenia’s Investigative Committee was arrested for allegedly stealing $590,000 from a safe at a law enforcement facility in Yerevan. The cash, reportedly confiscated from criminal suspects and stored in a secure division handling financial crimes, was stolen using a fake investigator ID. According to Pastinfo.am, the suspect spent 16 hours inside the building, emptied the safe and left undetected. The case, now under investigation by Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee, has not resulted in the recovery of funds. Media reports suggest the suspect may be Gor Tadevosian, the acting head of an Investigative Committee division.

While the proposal outlines some mechanisms to ensure accountability and direct reinvestment into the armed forces, without full transparency the risk remains high that revenues will be siphoned off by corrupt intermediaries—further weakening Armenia’s already strained defense capabilities.

Perhaps most dangerously, this policy shift signals a retreat from the principle of self-defense. In recent years, Armenia has increasingly looked to external actors, particularly Western powers, for security guarantees—none of which have been materialized. With shifting alliances and uncertain foreign commitments, the onus remains on the Armenian state to ensure its own survival.

By creating legal mechanisms for draft evasion, Armenia weakens its sovereign capacity and risks becoming overly reliant on external powers that may not prioritize Armenian interests. Security cannot be outsourced; it must be cultivated internally through shared sacrifice, national discipline and investment in domestic capabilities.

Armenia’s proposed draft law—effectively monetizing conscription and legalizing draft-dodging—represents a dangerous misstep at a time when the country can least afford one. It undermines the legitimacy of the armed forces, creates deep social inequities, invites corruption and signals a deeper disengagement from the core responsibilities of statehood.

Rather than offering escape routes, the Armenian government must strengthen its national defense through inclusive service, meaningful investment in training and modernization, and policies that reinforce, rather than erode, civic duty. History has shown that no amount of money can substitute for the will and unity of a nation determined to defend itself. Armenia must choose a path that strengthens its sovereignty, not one that sells it away.