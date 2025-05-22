The challenges and future of beekeeping in Armenia and beyond

While I was in Armenia for my master’s thesis, I pursued my passion for beekeeping on the side in the Shirak province and conducted bug research with the RA National Academy of Sciences, which was an incredibly eye-opening experience. Inspired by my time there, I continued my beekeeping journey in the United States. Through Bee and Comb, I came across an Armenian professional beekeeper and entrepreneur based in South Carolina, Dr. Karen Avetisyan.

To gain a deeper understanding of the industry’s challenges and opportunities, I interviewed Dr. Avetisyan, an associate professor with a Ph.D. in apiculture and 16 years of experience in both industry and research. Avetisyan has trained over 1,000 beekeepers under the guidance of international organizations such as the United Nations, USAID, IFAD, the Austrian Development Agency and Heifer International. His expertise spans beekeeping education, research, consulting and project management, and he has provided consultations for beekeepers worldwide.

Dr. Avetisyan’s work focuses on monitoring and assessing beekeeping conditions, training beekeepers in key areas such as bee biology, queen breeding and disease control, and implementing improvement plans for beekeeping operations of all sizes—from small backyard beekeepers to large commercial enterprises. His contributions have played a crucial role in advancing apicultural practices, promoting sustainable beekeeping and improving honey production globally.

Through our conversation, we explored the major challenges beekeepers face today, particularly in Armenia, and potential solutions that could drive the industry forward.

Global challenges in beekeeping

Beekeeping presents unique challenges depending on the scale of operations, geographic location and level of expertise. Whether a beekeeper manages a few hives for personal use or operates a commercial enterprise with thousands of colonies, each level comes with distinct obstacles.

“Hobbyist beekeepers, those keeping bees for personal enjoyment rather than commercial gain, typically struggle with a lack of education,” Dr. Avedisyan told the Weekly. “Many enter the hobby without adequate knowledge about bee biology, hive management or pest control, which can lead to poor management practices and ultimately, hive loss. This gap in education can discourage newcomers and prevent the growth of the beekeeping community.”

This lack of education often leads to mismanagement, resulting in weak colonies or complete hive losses. Without proper guidance, new beekeepers can become discouraged, preventing the expansion of local beekeeping communities.

Sideliner beekeepers manage between 50-300 hives. These semi-commercial beekeepers face the challenge of balancing business operations with ongoing education. While they may have a better grasp of hive management, they often struggle with market fluctuations, fair pricing and effective product branding.

“These beekeepers often struggle with how to effectively market their products and find consumers willing to pay fair prices,” Dr. Avedisyan notes. “While they may be experienced in hive management, they must also navigate the broader market dynamics, particularly honey consumption patterns.”

Among commercial beekeepers, large-scale beekeepers must deal with extensive colony management, pest infestations—particularly from the varroa mite—and unpredictable weather conditions. “A prime example is the perilous impact of varroa mites,” explains Dr. Avedisyan, “a pervasive threat that weakens colonies and necessitates ongoing management and treatment strategies. This year, many commercial beekeepers suffered significant losses due to both pest infestations and adverse weather conditions.”

Hiring and training inexperienced workers can further complicate hive maintenance, leading to significant colony losses if proper education and pest management strategies are not in place.

Beekeeping in Armenia

While Armenia’s beekeeping sector shares many common global concerns, it also faces distinct challenges that require region-specific solutions.

Beekeeping in Armenia is primarily focused on honey production, with limited emphasis on sustainable practices, pest management or diversification of income sources. “A pressing issue remains the lack of educational opportunities for beekeepers,” says Dr. Avedisyan.

Many Armenian beekeepers lack access to structured education, leaving them vulnerable to colony losses and fluctuating market demands. Expanding educational initiatives—such as structured training programs and mentorship networks—can help address these gaps, empowering beekeepers to make informed decisions that benefit both their businesses and the health of bee populations.

Armenian honey is often priced higher than international competitors due to production costs, which can make exports difficult. “High prices can deter international buyers,” Dr. Avedisyan explains. “Additionally, the absence of services such as paid pollination and the lack of professional-grade package bees and nucs further complicate the landscape and automatically increase the honey price.”

To compete in global markets, Armenian beekeepers must adopt business models that align with international market demands, improving efficiency while maintaining the high quality of their products. “We live in a competitive world and need to understand the current market demand and requirements to succeed in this field,” Dr. Avedisyan said.

Additionally, the absence of crucial services—such as paid pollination, professional bee breeding programs and accessible nucleus (“nuc”) colonies—further complicates pricing and marketability. To compete in global markets, Armenian beekeepers must adopt business models that align with international market demands, improving efficiency while maintaining the high quality of their products.

Bridging the knowledge gap in beekeeping

For new beekeepers, the overwhelming amount of conflicting information—often sourced from unreliable internet forums—can create confusion and mismanagement. “While there are countless resources available, much of the information can seem contradictory or irrelevant to effective hive management practices,” says Dr. Avedisyan. Structured education programs are essential to ensuring that beekeepers receive accurate, practical knowledge for maintaining healthy colonies.

A successful training model includes: comprehensive introductory courses focusing on hive management, bee biology and sustainable beekeeping practices; a dedicated alumni network that provides ongoing mentorship and guidance through virtual meetings, allowing new beekeepers to troubleshoot issues year-round; and a collaborative learning environments where beekeepers can share experiences, learn from experts and build confidence in their beekeeping skills.

“To help bridge these knowledge gaps, I advocate for a structured learning experience,” Dr. Avedisyan continues. “My standard course offers beekeepers foundational knowledge and practical skills necessary for successful hive management. However, learning doesn’t stop there. After completing the course, participants become part of a vibrant alumni community, wherein we conduct year-round e-meetings to discuss any questions or challenges that may arise.”

“This support network not only offers solutions but also fosters a sense of camaraderie among beekeepers, making the journey less isolating and more enjoyable,” he adds. “As they navigate the ups and downs of beekeeping, they are reminded that they are not alone—and that seeking help is a sign of a true steward of the bees.”

This structured approach not only improves individual success rates but also strengthens the overall beekeeping industry by fostering a well-informed, supportive community.

The conservation of the Armenian bumblebee

The Armenian bumblebee (Bombus armeniacus) is an endangered species, listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List due to habitat destruction and declining populations. As an essential pollinator, the Armenian bumblebee plays a crucial role in maintaining biodiversity and agricultural productivity. “Classified as endangered and listed on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, this unique pollinator faces significant threats primarily from habitat destruction,” emphasizes Dr. Avedisyan.

Protecting this species requires a comprehensive conservation strategy, including: selective breeding programs to maintain genetic diversity and strengthen populations; restrictions on the import of foreign bumblebees for greenhouse pollination in favor of locally bred species; habitat preservation initiatives to safeguard natural foraging areas; and community education and policy advocacy to raise awareness and encourage conservation efforts.

By implementing these measures, Armenia can contribute to global pollinator conservation while ensuring the long-term sustainability of its agricultural and beekeeping industries.

Strategic investments in Armenia’s beekeeping industry

To enhance Armenia’s beekeeping sector and strengthen its position in international markets, targeted investments in research, education and infrastructure are essential. Key areas for development include research and development, diversification of income sources, and branding and marketing.

Regarding research and development, funding for graduate-level research in apiculture can drive innovation in beekeeping practices, improving colony management techniques and disease resistance. Hiring master’s or Ph.D. students to conduct studies on beekeeping advancements will contribute to evidence-based improvements in the field.

“A significant barrier to profitability in Armenia’s beekeeping is the overwhelming reliance on honey production for income,” Dr. Avedisyan underscores.

Regarding diversification of income sources, beekeepers should explore additional revenue streams beyond honey production, such as selling nucs, royal jelly and pollen. This diversification can provide financial stability and reduce dependence on fluctuating honey markets.

Regarding branding and marketing, establishing a distinct identity for Armenian honey—through certification programs, geographical indicators and sustainable branding—can enhance its appeal to global consumers. However, developing strong branding initiatives requires long-term investment and collaboration among beekeepers, policymakers and marketing experts.

“By focusing on practical solutions that address the immediate challenges, we can enable Armenian beekeepers to thrive in the international honey markets,” remarks Dr. Avedisyan.

A practical first step for Armenian beekeepers is focusing on nuc sales, which can generate consistent income and stabilize honey prices. By strategically investing in these areas, Armenia can improve its competitiveness in the global honey market while supporting the economic well-being of local beekeepers.

Queen breeding and micronucleus selection

Queen breeding is a fundamental aspect of beekeeping that directly impacts colony health and productivity. Research on micronucleus selection has revealed that the two-part micronucleus is the most effective for mass-mated queen production due to its optimal frame size and separation structure. The eight-part micronucleus is inefficient, leading to queen mobility issues and pheromonal confusion among bees. The four-part micronucleus is useful for spring conditions but requires careful temperature management to ensure queen survival.

“The two-part micronucleus proved to be the most economical and effective, yielding an average of 2.7 queens per part while maintaining colony integrity through thick-wall separation, which prevents behavioral confusion among bees,” explained Dr. Avedisyan.

Establishing controlled breeding programs is essential for improving the genetic quality of honeybee populations, reducing the risk of colony collapse and enhancing honey production.

Urgent research needs in honeybee science

Future research efforts should prioritize selective breeding for varroa mite resistance, addressing one of the most significant threats to global beekeeping; sustainable beekeeping practices that minimize chemical dependency while improving colony resilience; and innovative queen-rearing techniques to enhance colony stability and honey yields.

Beekeeping in Armenia is at a crossroads. With the right investments in education, research and infrastructure, the sector can overcome its current challenges and thrive in the global marketplace. By addressing knowledge gaps, supporting queen breeding initiatives and protecting pollinators like the Armenian bumblebee, Armenia can build a more resilient and prosperous beekeeping industry for future generations.

Dr. Avedisyan concluded our conversation with a reminder: “By combining solid foundational knowledge, practical experience, continuous learning and a passion for bee conservation, a young researcher can make a meaningful impact in the field of apiculture and queen breeding.”