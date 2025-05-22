Book Review | Love and Paklava

Love and Paklava

By Alyssa Jarrett

To be published June 17, 2025

When a romantic comedy starts with a reader discretion warning for childhood neglect, drug and alcohol abuse, incarceration, death of a parent, swearing and explicit sex—buckle up. Add in a dedication from the Armenian author to her Papa, “the biggest esh (jackass) of all,” and you know you’re in for an exciting ride.

Love and Paklava by Alyssa Jarrett serves up an opposites-attract romance between Tori Townsend and Vahe Derderian, wrapped in a story of culture, coming home and—of course—cuisine. When city-slicker and goth-styled Tori stepped into Dikran’s Deli in Fresno, California, to discuss a catering order, bumping into a hot Armenian guy was not on the menu. Neither was meeting his bossy sisters and overbearing grandmother, appropriately called Queenie.

Through a series of funny encounters, Tori isn’t the only one left feeling heated. Queenie sees a kindred spirit in this beautiful and rebellious young woman and takes note of her beloved grandson’s moves, which seem aimed at more than just sweetening her with choreg and coffee.

But how will they get past their clashing views of Fresno? Vahe is passionately proud of his roots, Armenian culture and history, while Tori looks down her nose at communities outside her home in San Francisco. They strike a bet: if she can prove San Francisco wins in the three C’s—culture, cuisine and cool factor—Vahe will cater the event for free. If not, she’ll spend the night with him.

Their escapades take us on a tour of special places in both Fresno and San Francisco (many of them new to this East Coast girl), including Fresno State’s Armenian Genocide Memorial, Forestiere Underground Gardens, Golden Gate Park and more. Jarrett’s writing style draws readers in, making us feel as if we’re walking in step with Vahe and Tori.

Enter the families they belong to—by blood and by choice—seemingly opposite on the surface, yet surprisingly similar in their struggles with identity and belonging. Tori has created a family with her socially influential friends, affectionately called the Glam Fam, while trying to break generational cycles of trauma and open herself to love. Vahe can’t escape his family business—not even for a weekend—even though his ambitions lean towards independence.

And then, there’s Queenie (my favorite character), clearly the matriarch of the family, the business and the goings-on at the Old Armenian Home. She keeps the public up to date—sometimes with way too much information—via the business’s recorded voicemail messages.

While the goal of Love and Paklava is to bring joy, Jarrett explains, “I could not authentically write about the Armenian American experience without discussing the Armenian Genocide, a tragic chapter in history that continues to shape Armenian identity and resilience.”

Vahe summarizes it best: “The easiest way for people to connect with a culture is through its food. The Armenian experience is marred by grief, but there’s also so much joy, and that deserves to be celebrated. If we want to take ‘Never Again’ seriously, then we need to make sure our people are not forgotten.”

Love and Paklava is brimming with nostalgic moments and a feast of cuisine relatable to many Armenian families, along with pop culture references I actually had to look up in the Urban Dictionary. If you’re looking for a well-written, scorching hot and spicy modern romance with Armenian references on nearly every page, this one’s for you.

Bonus: the author includes her family’s choreg recipe, passed down through generations. Enjoy!