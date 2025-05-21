Deportivo Armenio: the Argentine club sharing Armenian culture and identity through football

“A World Cup is 104 Super Bowls.” With that powerful comparison, FIFA President Gianni Infantino underscored the unmatched global reach of football (‘soccer’ in the United States) after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump last March. The final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was viewed by 1.5 billion people across the globe. Major League Soccer now has Lionel Messi—the greatest footballer in history—and the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place in the United States.

Still, football has an immense cultural impact in countries like Argentina, where it is not just a game, but an integral part of national identity. It was in Argentina that Deportivo Armenio was born—a club that strives to maintain Armenian culture and causes through sport.

Founded in 1962 by Armenian immigrants, Deportivo Armenio Football Club joined the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in 1970. A few years later, during the 1986-7 season, the club won its first-ever second division championship. Led by coach Alberto Parsechian and captain Miguel Gardarian, the team broke a national record with a 34-match unbeaten streak, earning a historic promotion to Argentina’s top division.

During its two seasons in the first division, Deportivo Armenio defeated both River Plate and Boca Juniors—two unforgettable matches that became part of the country’s football folklore. In 1992, after decades of playing in borrowed stadiums, Deportivo Armenio inaugurated its own field: Estadio Armenia, located in Ingeniero Maschwitz, Buenos Aires, with a capacity of 8,000 fans.

Recently, the club entered a new phase of cultural innovation—this time, through its jerseys. The 60th anniversary jersey, for instance, paid homage to Armenian poet Yeghishe Charents and was declared a cultural asset by the municipality of La Plata. It went on to be featured in Argentina’s National Historical Museum.

Following that success came the “alphabet shirt”—a tribute to Armenian teachers and schools. Educators received custom jerseys, each adorned with the Armenian alphabet and personalized with their years of service. It wasn’t just a symbolic gesture—it sparked a national campaign supported by the Argentine Association of Fine Arts, which organized talks on Armenian culture in local schools, using the shirt as an educational tool.

More recently, the “map shirt”—depicting the provinces of Armenia—has become a global sensation. Its year-long rollout continues to receive coverage in major Argentine newspapers.

Marcelo Papazian, the creative force behind these designs, spoke with the Weekly about the project. “People no longer talk about whether Armenio won or lost,” he said. “They talk about the shirt—what message it carries, what it aims to communicate.”

“Today, many nations promote themselves by sponsoring football clubs through their airlines. Azerbaijan did it with Atlético de Madrid, for example. With the map shirt, we’re trying to simulate that—to do what many states wish they could, but can’t, because they don’t have their own club. We do. And it’s not just the club of the Argentine Armenian community—it’s the club of the global diaspora. States invest millions in propaganda. We have ours for free,” he added.

While maintaining neutrality in accordance with AFA and FIFA regulations, Deportivo Armenio has found creative ways to express Armenian national identity. “Our aim is to raise awareness without crossing political lines,” Papazian explained, referencing the careful inclusion of Armenian provinces on the map shirt, while deliberately omitting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) due to international restrictions.

He referenced Club Deportivo Palestino from Chile as a parallel example: “Both Deportivo Armenio and Palestino represent more than just a community—they represent a cause. That makes them deeply meaningful.”

“A few years ago, Palestino launched a jersey in which the number 1—featured in numbers like 1, 10, 11—was designed in the shape of the map of Palestine. FIFA sanctioned them for that. That’s why we avoid crossing that political line. But showing Armenia’s official territory is not wrong. In fact, in 2015, we launched a shirt for the centennial of the Armenian Genocide, which was approved by the AFA without any issue,” he continued.

Referring to Azerbaijani clubs like Iravan FK and Qarabag FK, Papazian remarked: “We have the strength, the passion and the visibility of South American football. We managed to make the Armenian cause visible with this map and the threat of invasion Armenia faces—all with just a jersey. No money, no first division status, no major backing. Now, imagine what we could do if Deportivo Armenio played in the first division, with resources and support.”

Deportivo Armenio aims to transcend its local roots by expanding its reach internationally. The club’s jerseys are sold not only in Argentina and Armenia but also in the United States, where up to 2,000 units are sold annually. Armenian tourists from Los Angeles and other U.S. cities frequently visit the club.

Club president Luciano Nakis emphasizes that the jerseys are more than just merchandise—they are vital in funding the club’s youth and women’s football programs, which offer free participation. Speaking with the Weekly, Nakis said, “We generate income to maintain all of the amateur areas in the club.”

“Another new source of income is the creation of the Deportivo Armenio App,” Nakis shared. “With this app, you can become a member of the club from anywhere in the world. For just $10 a month, people—Armenian or not—can support our cause.”

Maximiliano Kalciyan, a businessman residing in Miami and longtime friend of the Nakis family, has been a sponsor and benefactor of the club since 2000. Kalciyan embodies the diasporic connection to Armenio, having contributed to infrastructure projects such as a new gym and numerous community outreach programs.

“What we’re building isn’t just a football club,” Kalciyan told the Weekly. “It’s a safe space, a cultural platform, a beacon of hope—especially for the kids.” His message is clear: Armenians around the world have the power to turn Deportivo Armenio into a global icon, a unifying force and a living testimony to the strength of their heritage.

As Luciano Nakis put it, “Deportivo Armenio is not just a football club. It’s a cause.”