AYF, born and raised

U. Karine Najarian, chairperson of the AYF D.C. "Sevan" Junior Chapter, delivering her remarks at the AYF DC "Ani" Chapters first annual Capital Ball event

The following speech was delivered on May 3rd at the AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter’s first-ever annual Capital Ball.

My name is Karine Najarian. I am 16 years old and currently serve as the Chair on the executive of the “Sevan” Junior Chapter.

Today, I am here not just as an AYF member, but as someone who has grown up in this organization and is empowered by its community. I want to share with you what the AYF has given me. For as long as I can remember, the AYF has been an opportunity to learn about our history, to sing songs and dance to keep our traditions alive, to speak our native language, and to share our struggles of a future free, independent and united Armenia.

Of course, it was also more than that, too—looking forward to the Christmas parties and white elephants, ice skating and eating delicious food here, in this very church, at every barahantes.

As I have grown older, it has become more about Camp Haiastan, Junior Seminar, Junior Winter Olympics, Armenian Cultural weekend, Senior Olympics and so much more. These are not just social events—they create long lasting memories I will one day share with my children.

As many of you know, Camp Haiastan is more than just a summer camp; it is a second home. It gave me not only friends, but brothers and sisters. Lip Sync battle, Song night, Olympics, and Vartevar—to name a few of the activities—are the most heartfelt, bonding opportunities to campers of all ages from around the East Coast, which remind me that I am a part of something bigger.

Every Memorial Day weekend, since I was 10 years old, Junior Seminar has filled us with happiness as we are surrounded by those we love and are there for the same reason: to learn, to grow and to have fun. While many complain that the lectures are boring, we know that the meaning behind each of them is so important because we don’t just learn about the Armenian Cause, we discuss how we, as the next generation, can make the biggest impact. 

U. Karine Najarian and U. Sarhad Melkonian being awarded for their exceptional essays by the 2024 Central Junior Council, as part of the AYF Camp Haiastan Campership Essay Contest at AYF Junior Seminar.

Whether it is about the genocide, Artsakh or the amazing analogies by Aram Hamparian about aligators and how they always come back for more, those lessons about activism challenge me to think deeply. (I think we all know who the alligator is in that story!) Junior Seminar isn’t just about knowing your history; it’s about carrying it forward. 

I’ve grown into someone who no longer just feels Armenian, but someone who lives it. The AYF has given me everything I need to be a leader, a voice and a proud member of our community. This is where I discovered not just who I am, but who I want to be as an Armenian.

U. Karine Najarian and her East Coast Ungerouhis—U. Carine Markarian, U. Anna Donabedian, U. Kohar Baronian (left to right)—at the Quad-Regional Junior Conference hosted by the Bureau of Youth Affairs in Montreal, Canada.

Thank you to my family and my ungers and ungerouhis for showing me the way. To those who have had these experiences, never forget; and to those who will soon make these memories, cherish them and live in the moment. The AYF is not just an organization; it’s a family and I am so proud to be a part of it.

Karine Najarian has been a dedicated member of the AYF DC ”Sevan” Junior Chapter since she was 10 years old and is currently serving on the executive as vice chair where she organizes junior events and plans meetings to be the most educational and as fun as possible. She attends McLean High School in Mclean, Virginia as a sophomore. As well as her involvement in the AYF, Karine graduated from Hamasdegh Armenian School and has been in Homenetmen for eight years. Karine recently went to Armenia for the second time to feel closer to the culture and history of her homeland.
