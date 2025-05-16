Honoring legacies and investing in tomorrow

The following speech was delivered on May 3rd, 2025 at the AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter’s first-ever annual Capital Ball.”

My name is Vartkaes Pamboukian. It is my privilege to serve as AYF D.C. Ani Chapter Chair this year, and I’ll be your emcee this evening.

Before we begin, our chapter and community are fortunate to have supporters from throughout the region with us this evening. Please help me welcome our ungers and ungerouhis from the ARF Eastern Region Central Committee, AYF Eastern Region Central Executive and the Hamazkayin Eastern U.S. Regional Convention Delegates.

We would also like to offer special thanks to everyone whose support for this event was invaluable, including Nora’s Kabob for providing the delicious dinner this evening, Emmegifts for donating the lovely centerpieces you see at your tables, UEvents and the Habibian Family for donating and assisting with the setup of our stage lights—creating a warm ambiance—our very own AYF Social Committee, who took the lead in organizing the event, and all our ARF and AYF ungers and ungerouhis—too many to mention individually—who made sure we can enjoy a fabulous night.

Thank you, all.

This evening is inspired by the very first community event our chapter hosted in 1942—a cherry blossom-themed celebration that marked our founding. Just as our chapter carries the name Ani, the historic capital of Armenia, this event symbolizes a bridge between two capitals—Washington, D.C. and Ani—uniting where we live today with the roots of our heritage and reaffirming our unwavering vision of a homeland that is free, independent and united.

We are here to celebrate both our chapter and our community. The AYF has had a profound impact on our lives, and it holds a special place in my heart. As someone who has been a part of this chapter since the age of 14, I’ve made lifelong friendships, connected more deeply with our culture and Cause, and learned invaluable lessons about the importance of our community in our daily lives.

Over time, I’ve come to truly understand the importance of maintaining and strengthening our chapter. It’s something I didn’t fully understand before. But I’ve realized that if we don’t invest in our youth and provide them with a sense of purpose rooted in their heritage, our community—and our nation as a whole—cannot thrive. An important way is by nurturing our AYF juniors and seniors, ensuring they receive the same opportunities I was lucky enough to have.

And for me, it all began at AYF Junior Seminar. I believe that’s where it starts for most AYFers. It was my first regional event—the first time I truly understood what the AYF stood for—and got to meet and connect with people beyond the D.C. area. Experiences like these helped shape who I am today, and it’s our responsibility to make sure those same experiences and opportunities are available to the next generation of Armenian youth—the next generation of AYFers—the next generation of our D.C. community leaders.

That’s why tonight matters.

The Capital Ball isn’t just a celebration of who we are—it’s a commitment to who we’re becoming. It’s an important fundraiser that helps us carry this mission forward. The funds we raise tonight will directly support our juniors as they attend Junior Seminar—often their first step into the larger world of the AYF—and sustain the educational and cultural work of both our Ani Seniors and Sevan Juniors throughout the year.

This work is something we carry forward together.

We rely on the continued support of our alumni, our parents, our ungers and ungerouhis, and the incredible church and community organizations in this room and across our broader Armenian community. Your encouragement, your mentorship and your financial contributions are what keep this chapter vibrant and growing. Whether it’s helping send a junior to seminar, funding a cultural workshop or supporting our day-to-day efforts, your investment tonight helps shape the next generation of Armenian leaders.