The national dream: Guarantor of state longevity

The survival and development of nations are not matters of chance. Every nation, through the course of its history, shapes a meaning for its existence—a unifying goal, a national dream and a vision for the future. This encompasses national identity, a system of shared values and collective historical memory.

The national dream is born from a nation’s historical experiences: its wars, struggles, defeats and hardships, as well as its victories and moments of rebirth. It becomes the core of national consciousness and a driving force behind vital ambitions for the future.

Far from being a mere abstraction, the national dream is a cohesive and comprehensive concept. It defines the essence of the nation-state, charts its strategic direction and shapes its perception of the future. It is reflected and enshrined in key state documents—from the Declaration of Independence to the Constitution—and in other legal and political documents of national significance. Thus, the national dream forms the foundation for strategic planning and serves as the axis of state policy. Sectoral strategies are then developed to advance these overarching goals, clarifying each sector’s priorities in short, medium and long-term timeframes. This is also how a state’s national security model is established.

Every state builds and operates its governance system based on national objectives, core values and the responsibility of safeguarding sovereignty. What has occurred—and continues to unfold—in Armenia under the leadership of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stands in direct contradiction to these fundamental principles of statehood and to the very idea of building an independent and sovereign nation-state.

Deliberate efforts are underway to dismantle the essential components of the Armenian national dream. These are visible across several key areas.

First, national symbols are being downgraded by the current administration, as evidenced by attempts to change the national anthem and artificial debates over iconic symbols such as Mount Ararat and Mount Aragats.

Second, there is a concerted effort to close the chapter on the Artsakh liberation movement and extinguish the spirit of righteous struggle at large.

Third, unresolved historical truths and wounds are being called into question, as reflected in the administration’s ambiguous stance regarding Armenian Genocide denial.

This process is unfolding in political, moral and legal domains. A campaign of hostility is being directed against the people of Artsakh, who are persistently accused of not having fought and are unjustly burdened with the blame for the loss of their homeland. The nation’s historical past, the memory of innocent victims and the heroism of its martyrs are being renounced.

The final phase—the gravest consequence of this agenda—involves efforts to amend the Constitution and place the Declaration of Independence in jeopardy. Armenia’s Third Republic now stands at risk. Should the Declaration be nullified and the Constitution cease to be grounded in the national objectives enshrined within it, the final chapter of the Third Republic’s history would effectively be closed. Whatever may emerge in its place remains open to speculation, but one thing is certain: in essence, it will no longer be Armenian.

Therefore, it is imperative to put an end to this destructive process by implementing the following roadmap:

1. Support the government-in-exile and state institutions of Artsakh

Support the uninterrupted operation of Artsakh’s government-in-exile and state institutions, ensuring the continuity of Artsakh’s political legacy in response to present realities and challenges. Resources should be allocated to increase the international visibility and recognition of these institutions.

2. Convene a pan-Armenian assembly

Organize a pan-Armenian assembly with the participation of political parties, community organizations and educational, academic and cultural institutions operating in Armenia, Artsakh and the diaspora, as well as the Armenian Apostolic Church. The goal: to develop a pan-national program aimed at realizing the Armenian national dream and reinforcing the pillars of statehood.

Establish a pan-Armenian council to oversee the coordinated implementation of pan-national objectives through phased short, medium and long-term action plans. Adopt a declaration valuing and upholding the Armenian people’s right to state sovereignty, reaffirming Artsakh’s unresolved status and right to self-determination, and vowing to resolve the constitutional crisis facing the Third Republic.

This council should lay the groundwork for forming and organizing an alternative, parallel government, complete with full institutional attributes.

3. Declare the illegitimacy of the current regime

Clearly document and present the ruling regime’s lack of legitimacy to the international community, showcasing the reality of the “consensus (-1)” situation.

Develop a comprehensive report regarding the unlawful actions and anti-democratic nature of the current government, supported by the signatures of the pan-Armenian assembly’s participating organizations to illustrate the consensus (-1). Transform the pan-Armenian council into not only a coordinating body but also the bearer of a national political mandate.

4. Organize institutional and network-based resistance

Build an institutional and networked resistance to liberate Armenia’s Third Republic from the grip of internal enemies.

Proper coordination of actions on domestic and external fronts is necessary. For the purpose of restoring constitutional order, create a situation of complete de facto dual governance, not merely through street protests but also at the institutional level. Assert the legitimacy of an alternative government grounded in the defense of the real and vital interests of the Armenian people.

It is essential to tackle the pan-Turkic agenda pursued by the Erdogan-Aliyev-Pashinyan alliance by advancing the concept of a united Armenia, whose first and non-negotiable step must be the re-liberation of Artsakh. Only through such measures can Armenian sovereignty be reasserted and the nation reclaim its rightful and dignified place in the emerging multipolar world order.

Arshak Mesrobian

Member of the ARF Bureau’s Council of Youth Affairs