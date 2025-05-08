As we celebrate Mother’s Day, let us take a moment to honor the remarkable mothers around the world who shape the future through love, selflessness and unrelenting support. These mothers often play a key role not only in raising their children, but in helping them achieve greatness. In the case of Garry Kasparov, one of the greatest chess players of all time, his success can be traced directly back to the woman who believed in him: his mother, Klara Kasparova. Today, we recognize her as the first and most important influence on Garry’s journey to greatness, the person who laid the foundation for his extraordinary achievements.

The title “The Queen’s Gambit” perfectly describes Klara’s role in Garry’s life. In chess, the Queen’s Gambit is a powerful strategy through which a player sacrifices a piece early to gain an advantage later. Klara made countless personal sacrifices for Garry—relinquishing her time, career and personal aspirations to help him reach his potential. Just like this chess move, she made the first pivotal decision, setting the stage for Garry’s success. Her guidance and support were essential in turning Garry into a world-class player who would change the course of chess history.

Klara Shagenovna Kasparova was born on March 19, 1937, in Baku, Azerbaijan—then part of the Soviet Union. Both her parents hailed from Artsakh, a region with deep Armenian history. Klara’s upbringing shaped her values, and she passed these on to Garry, teaching him to push through hardship and never give up.

Klara was more than just a mother; she was also an accomplished professional. As an engineer, she was one of the few women in her field at the time, and by the mid-1960s, she was running her own engineering lab in Baku. Leading a team of 10 men, she proved herself as a trailblazer in a male-dominated industry. Her achievements in a challenging career gave Garry a strong role model to look up to, showing him that hard work and perseverance can break down barriers.

When Garry was a young boy, Klara noticed that he had a special talent for problem solving. She introduced him to chess at the age of five, sparking a passion that would change his life forever. She became his first chess teacher, helping him develop his incredible mind through puzzles and strategy. More than teaching him the game, she taught him how to think—strategically and logically with a focus on achieving goals.

As Garry’s career began to take off, Klara was by his side every single step of the way. She was actively involved—from managing his schedule to supporting his training, she adjusted her own life to ensure Garry had everything he needed to succeed. Day after day, year after year, Klara was always there, even when the pressure of being a chess prodigy became overwhelming.

As Garry remembered, “My mother was always my greatest supporter. When she told me that I could become world champion, it wasn’t just because I was winning so much, but because she wanted me to know that she believed I could do anything.”

Garry’s rise to the top of the chess world was also influenced by his heritage, marked by the legacy of the Armenian Genocide and a deep sense of resilience. This inner strength carried him through the challenges of his career, and at the age of 22, Garry became the youngest ever undisputed World Chess Champion—a title he held for many years.

On December 25, 2020, Klara Kasparova passed away in Moscow at the age of 83. Her death marked a profound loss not just for Garry, but for everyone who knew the story of her selflessness and dedication. In a moving tribute, Garry wrote: “My role model, my greatest champion, my wise counsel and the strongest person I will ever know.” These words reflect the deep and irreplaceable bond between mother and son—a bond that lasted through every victory, every setback and every step of Garry’s extraordinary life.

The world often celebrates great champions, but behind every champion stands someone whose presence changes everything. History will always remember the woman who played an essential role in shaping one of the greatest chess players of all time. Through her devotion, wisdom and unconditional love, Klara provided Garry with the tools he needed to succeed, both in life and on the chessboard. She was the first move in his journey, the one who believed in him first. Without her, the world might never have witnessed the brilliance of Garry Kasparov.

Across the globe, each and every day, countless mothers do their very best to put their children on the right path. They wake up early, drive to soccer games, make sure homework is done and attend school meetings. They teach, they guide, they listen, and they protect. With every encouraging word, every comforting hug, every tear wiped away, they pave the way for a brighter future. These actions, often unseen, unnoticed and unappreciated, are the silent strength behind every success.

On this special day, we celebrate and honor these women, who give without expectation, love without condition and inspire without seeking recognition.