How Armenian-American Heritage Month was proclaimed in Massachusetts

On April 1, 2025, Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey officially proclaimed April as Armenian-American Heritage Month, urging all residents of the Commonwealth to take part in its observance.

“Massachusetts is proud to recognize the significant contribution and influence the Armenian community has made to our state, as well as the vital role they have played in highlighting our shared culture through their dedication and hard work,” the proclamation states in part.

“In acknowledging the enormous challenges and sacrifices the Armenian people faced over these years, we reaffirm that the Armenian culture is an integral part of American culture, with strong influence across all spheres of life,” it continues.

In addition to the facts highlighted in the proclamation, Worcester, Massachusetts holds the distinct honor of being home to the first Armenian Church in the Western Hemisphere.

While the city of Los Angeles has long recognized Armenian History Month, Massachusetts now holds the unique distinction of being the first U.S. state to issue an official gubernatorial proclamation dedicating an entire month to Armenian-American heritage. In today’s polarized political climate, in which achieving consensus often feels out of reach, this milestone raises an important question: How did this happen?

If you’re assuming a billionaire, political insider or special-interest lobby was behind this achievement, think again. The driving force behind this historic moment is none other than Anahit Marutyan—a high school senior from Worcester.

Anahit embodies the spirit of activism, resilience and a deep love for her heritage and community. Passionate about human rights and civic engagement, she has quickly made a name for herself through internships and service with the Student Advisory Council for Worcester Public Schools, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, the Probate and Family Court, the City Manager’s Youth Council and, most recently, the office of State Senator Robyn Kennedy.

While participating in the Massachusetts Bar Association’s Tiered Community Mentoring Program, she had the opportunity to meet various legal professionals and received mentorship from the Sheriff’s General Counsel, which she cherishes as an invaluable experience. She was selected to attend the prestigious National History Academy summer residency program in Washington, D.C. in 2024.

Inspired by her heritage and her belief in the importance of cultural education, Anahit asked Senator Kennedy how she might bring her vision of an Armenian heritage month to life. With guidance from Kennedy’s communications director, Giselle Rivera-Flores, Anahit was connected to the Governor’s Office.

In 2024, she began compiling research and building a compelling case for the proclamation. Her initial request was declined—but she didn’t give up. She revised, resubmitted and, after another round of fact-checking and review, received the news in March 2025 that her efforts had finally paid off.

Now, thanks to Anahit’s perseverance, April is officially recognized as Armenian-American Heritage Month across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Anahit’s accomplishments don’t stop there. In 2024, she received the Young Woman of Consequence Award from the City of Worcester’s Advisory Committee on the Status of Women—an honor awarded to a local high school student who demonstrates leadership and a track record of effecting meaningful change.

Her message to other young people is clear and empowering: “The moment you feel fear is often the moment you’re standing on the edge of something transformative. Growth doesn’t happen in comfort—it begins when you step into the unknown and choose courage over fear.”

Anahit will attend Clark University this fall as a Presidential Scholar, the university’s highest honor. She plans to pursue a pre-law track with aspirations of attending law school.

Please join me in celebrating and thanking Anahit Marutyan. Her tenacity, courage and commitment to her community have left a lasting legacy. Because of her, Armenians in Massachusetts—and across the country—will be seen, heard and honored every April.