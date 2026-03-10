By attacking the ANCA, UK PR firm damages its own reputation

After successfully recruiting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijan and Turkey are trying to neutralize the Armenian Diaspora — the final step in their conquest of Armenia. Both Aliyev and Erdogan are very pleased with the compliant regime in Armenia and do not wish to see the Diaspora stand in the way of their anti-Armenian plots.

On March 2, 2026, Apollo Strategic Communications (ASC), a London-based public relations firm, attacked the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) by sending a covert memo to the U.S. media titled “Armenian Diaspora Voices Russian Interests on Capitol Hill.” ASC has ties to Azerbaijan and its Caspian Sea petroleum partners. The firm is listed in the U.K. Companies House registry as being involved in “public relations and communication activities.” It has undergone several name changes in recent years: “Apollo Public Relations Limited” (Aug. 13, 2009 – Aug. 29, 2014), and “Red Public Relations Limited” (Apr. 14, 2008 – Aug. 13, 2009).

The ASC memo spreads lies and disinformation by claiming that “U.S. administration efforts [in Armenia] … face resistance and opposition from the influential Armenian National Committee of America, the largest Armenian organization in the U.S., which, it is feared by some on Capitol Hill, is seeking to undermine the ongoing peace process in Congress. ANCA is accused of aligning with pro-Moscow forces while working against Armenian national interests by endorsing Russian positions and misinformation narratives, often verbatim, at the heart of American institutions.” The memo goes on to condemn “senior ANCA officials” for issuing “an impassioned defense of the Armenian Apostolic Church.” The ANCA and the Diaspora oppose a fake peace, not genuine peace, and are not against Armenia’s national interests. On the contrary, they want to protect Armenia from Pashinyan’s endless concessions to Aliyev, which could lead to the demise of the homeland.

I would like to point out several questionable aspects of ASC’s memo:

Advertisement

Election timing: The memo makes a direct reference to the “crucial general election in Armenia,” indicating that Azerbaijan and Turkey are doing everything possible to ensure that Prime Minister Pashinyan remains in power after the parliamentary election on June 7. Unusual choice of PR channel: Azerbaijan is paying millions of dollars to public relations and lobbying firms in Washington. Yet, strangely, this hit piece is being circulated to the U.S. media by a London-based firm rather than the ones in Washington to which Azerbaijan pays large sums each year to lobby and conduct PR. This appears to be a waste of money and a slap in the face to the PR firms hired by Azerbaijan in Washington. Sources ASC offered to journalists: ASC offered the names of four individuals who would “be happy to share further materials and information”:

An unnamed senior staffer in the U.S. Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe — a congressional commission.” The ANCA should determine if this individual is receiving payment from a foreign firm with Azeri ties while working for Congress. If so, he should be fired.

Maria Karapetyan, member of Parliament for Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party and a member of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.” Maria should be questioned about her collaboration with a foreign lobbying firm against an Armenian organization and possibly being compensated for it.

Nzhdeh Hovsepyan, a respected academic and historian who can speak to the fraternity between ANCA and the pro-Moscow Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) party in Armenia, as well as links between the ARF and Russia itself.” He has listed several positions in the Pashinyan government on his LinkedIn page.

Garo Paylan, visiting scholar with the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, is available to speak off the record on Armenian politics, Russian interference operations, as well as ANCA’s affiliation with pro-Moscow actors.” Paylan, a former member of the Turkish Parliament, contradicted ASC when he posted on X: “It has come to my attention that messages were sent to journalists on my behalf regarding Armenia that I did not authorize. I speak publicly and with reporters, and my views are well known.”

Possible FARA violation: The ASC memo was sent to the American media by a U.K., not U.S., PR firm, possibly intending to circumvent the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which requires U.S. firms working on behalf of foreign entities to register with the Department of Justice. This may constitute a violation of American law. ASC’s lack of response: I sent several emails to ASC last week asking the firm to provide, as it had promised in its memo, additional information on the ANCA. ASC did not respond. Such unprofessional behavior can only result in a PR firm doing negative PR against itself. Commercial ties to Azerbaijan: Apollo’s parent company, RSK Group, has a wholly owned company, “Azerbaijan Environment and Technology Centre Ltd. (AETC),” with an in‑country office and project work in the Caspian region, demonstrating long‑standing commercial activity in Azerbaijan.

The ANCA should consider filing a lawsuit against ASC for making false and defamatory statements about the organization.