Hamazkayin Providence cultural night

The Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of Providence held its cultural night on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Sts. Vartanantz Church Aramian Auditorium. More than 80 eager attendees filled the hall to hear the talented performers sing, play instruments and dance.

The program began with welcoming remarks from Sarkis Minassian, chairman of the Providence Hamazkayin chapter. Maral Kachadourian served as emcee, introducing the performers, reading the English translations of the songs and describing the musical numbers.

The opening song, “Bingyol,” was beautifully harmonized by Taleen Donoyan and Lorie Simonian. Tenor Rosdom Mkrtschjan followed with a passionate performance of “Lerner Hayreni” and “Hayots Mardigner,” accompanied by Raffi Rachdouni on the piano. The next performance featured pianist Raffi Avakyan, a young talent who charmed the audience. Taleen Donoyan sang “Makhmour Aghchik” followed by Lorie Simonian singing “Pari Arakil.” These two gifted ladies are sure to have bright futures as soloists, as their lilting voices mesmerized the audience.

The Artsakh Dance Ensemble, instructed by Shushan Avakyan, performed “Hzor Hayastan” and “Ambi Dagits.” The younger group, ages five to 10, danced with joy while the older girls, ages 11 to 15, danced with elegance and poise.

Suzie Chakmakian wrote and performed a portion of her skit called, “There Was and There Was Not: Telling Armenian Stories.” Her humorous stories about how it takes hours for Armenians to say goodbye and how they clean their houses meticulously before guests arrive left the audience laughing and nodding in understanding.

Raffi and Bethany Rachdouni offered a moving performance of “Groong” on the piano and violin, respectively. Their rendition of this familiar song by Gomidas Vartabed rang with passion and perfection. Soprano Joanne Mouradjian offered a heartfelt performance of “Kisherayin Megheti,” featuring lyrics by the late Archpriest Fr. Mesrob Tashjian and music by Maestro Konstantin Petrossian, who was also in attendance. Mouradjian, who has performed as a soloist in recital, oratorio and operetta throughout New England, was accompanied on piano by Rachdouni, and concluded with “Im Yerke.”

The final performer was Gregory Ayriyan, a professional violinist and son of the famous kamancha player David Ayriyan. His stunning performance of two original pieces as well as “Kani Vor Jan Em” by Sayat Nova and “Men’s Dance” by Alexander Spendiaryan left the audience breathless.

The evening concluded as Rev. Fr. Kapriel Nazarian led the singing of the “Hayr Mer” with the audience. Refreshments followed.

Hamazkayin is proud of the talented performers whose artistry made the cultural night a resounding success. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the audience for their support and enthusiasm in celebrating Armenian culture in Providence.