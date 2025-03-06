International Women’s Day: honoring the heroes in our lives

International Women’s Day is a celebration of strength, resilience and the undeniable impact that women have on the world. It is a day to recognize the trailblazers who have shattered barriers, the nurturers who have shaped generations and the quiet warriors who have fought unseen battles. Every person has a woman in their life who has left an indelible mark on their heart—whether a mother, grandmother, mentor or friend. For me, that woman was my mother, Sona.

Today, on what would have been her 55th birthday, I find myself reflecting on her life, her love and her unwavering resilience. It has been eight months since her passing, yet her presence lingers in every moment, every memory and every lesson she instilled in me. She was my greatest teacher, fiercest protector and source of endless strength. She fought a long battle with cancer, yet she never let it define her. Instead, she met each challenge with grace, embodying the resilience that so many Armenian women before her have carried through history.

She was present in every moment, fully engaged with the people she loved. She never complained about the cards she was dealt, sought pity or allowed hardship to take away the joy she created for others. Her strength was evident in the way she carried herself—with quiet determination, unwavering love and an undiminished spirit.

A woman of deep faith, she found comfort and strength in her devotion to God. No matter how difficult life became, her trust in Him never wavered. She prayed every day, seeking solace in quiet moments and finding peace within the walls of the church. Whether lighting candles in prayer or attending Sunday services, her faith was the foundation of her resilience. She believed in the power of prayer, not just for herself but for everyone around her, always lifting up others with the belief that God’s grace would guide them.

Armenian women have always been the heart of our culture—the storytellers, the caretakers, the quiet revolutionaries. They have passed down traditions, preserved the language and carried the weight of survival through generations of hardship. Armenian women also stood alongside the fedayis, aiding in battles, protecting their families and ensuring the survival of their people. Women like Sose Mayrig, the wife of Serob Aghpyur, were known for their bravery on the battlefield. Sose Mayrig did not just stand behind her husband—she fought with him, leading groups of women who defended their villages with weapons in hand. She became a symbol of the strength and resilience of Armenian women.

My mother carried that same resilience within her, though her battlefield was different. She fought for her family, for her life and for the people she loved. Like the women before her, she never gave up, no matter how difficult the journey became. And in that, she became my hero—my own Sose Mayrig, my guiding force, my inspiration.

On this International Women’s Day, I choose to not only honor her but to celebrate her. I celebrate her strength, her wisdom and the love she so freely gave. I celebrate all the women, past and present, who have paved the way for future generations, who have fought battles seen and unseen, and who have left behind inspiring legacies.

We all have a hero—someone whose presence has shaped us, whose love has lifted us and whose memory deserves to be honored. Today, I remember my mother, Sona, and all the women who have left an everlasting imprint on our lives. Their stories, their strength and their love continue to light our paths, reminding us that even in absence, they are never truly gone.