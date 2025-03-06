From Argentina to Armenia: my volunteer journey for historical justice

Throughout my career, I have dedicated myself not only to the study and teaching of human rights but also to meaningful volunteer work that aligns with my academic and ethical principles. My experience volunteering in Armenia has been particularly significant, allowing me to contribute to humanitarian causes while promoting awareness of the Armenian Genocide through research and education.

As a researcher, I have spent years studying the influence of Christianity in Armenia and the historical impact of the Armenian Genocide. My participation in academic projects, including the presentation of my research at Gladzor University in Yerevan on January 24, 2023, has reinforced my belief in the importance of educating future generations about this crucial chapter of history. By integrating genocide studies into legal and human rights education, I strive to foster a deeper understanding of historical injustices and their legal implications.

At the Faculty of Law of the National University of Tucumán in Argentina, where I work as an assistant professor, I have introduced the study of the Armenian Genocide and the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh as an extension of the 1915 Genocide into our Theory of Law and Justice classes. If we understand education as a social commitment to collective construction, as Lev Vygotsky suggests, and if we follow Paulo Freire’s perspective that learning is an interactive process, then the teaching of genocide is indispensable.

Recognizing the evolutionary history of law, the study of genocide is a fundamental tool for understanding and acknowledging the darkest extremes to which systematic human rights violations can lead us. Incorporating this topic into our course helps stimulate critical thinking and strengthens the defense of human dignity.

During my time in Armenia, I engaged in various volunteer initiatives, particularly with organizations focused on humanitarian and educational development. As the Spanish coordinator for the Armenian Volunteer Network, I worked as a Spanish language instructor at Gladzor University and Yerevan State College of Humanities. These experiences broadened my perspective on the resilience of Armenian students and the ongoing challenges they face. I currently teach Spanish to Armenian students in Spain through the Erasmus program.

My commitment to humanitarian work extends beyond Armenia. As a volunteer with White Helmets Argentina, coordinated by Argentina’s Foreign Ministry, I have participated in international crisis response initiatives in Armenia. In October 2023, I came into contact with displaced people from Artsakh whose suffering deeply anguished me. I realized that, unfortunately, humanity has not learned its lesson, once again falling into Friedrich Nietzsche’s eternal recurrence. I could not help but connect their present-day stories with those of 1915.

Our team gave its best effort to collaborate, understanding that beyond material donations, what people truly need is to be heard—to know that someone genuinely cares. The emotions were intense as we listened to each story, putting names and faces to the pain. As Luis Moreno Ocampo states, we are witnessing genocidal practices by the Azerbaijani regime, and this realization only intensified these emotions day by day.

The life stories of the children we met were particularly difficult for me. I couldn’t help but think of myself at that age, or of my nephews. This experience gave me the opportunity to apply my legal knowledge to real-world issues, assisting in disaster relief and refugee support. The values of solidarity and service that define the White Helmets’ mission resonate deeply in my heart and in my personal and professional aspirations.

Volunteering in Armenia has been a transformative journey, allowing me to connect my academic expertise with practical humanitarian efforts. It has reinforced my conviction that legal education must go beyond theory and engage with real social challenges. Whether through promoting Armenian Genocide studies or contributing to relief efforts, I remain committed to using my skills to advocate for justice and historical memory.

As I continue my professional path, I aim to further integrate my passion for human rights, education and volunteer work. The lessons learned in Armenia will continue to shape my commitment to global humanitarianism and legal advocacy.