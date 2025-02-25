Armenian classic “Labyrinth” spotlighted at SR Socially Relevant™ Film Festival NY

New York-The 12th Edition of SR Socially Relevant™ Film Festival (SRFF) will open on March 11, 2025, at the National Arts Club, followed by the “Rejoice Resist: BIPOC Films program” on March 12 and 13 at Dear Mama and MRHS. From March 14-16, the festival will be held downtown at Cinema Village. The in-person events end on March 16 with the Awards Ceremony at the Tenri Cultural Center.

The SRFF covers a range of social issues. Totaling 45 films, the 2025 Official Selection is available on the festival’s website under SRFF 2025. Most line-up films, including the Armenian program, stream online starting March 17. The Meet the Filmmakers live interviews and the trailers of the selected films can be viewed on the festival’s YouTube Channel.

The Spotlight Screening of the 12th annual edition of the SRFF is Mikayel Dovlatyan’s Armenian cult masterpiece “Labyrinth” starring Serge Avedikyan, Nora Armani and Frunze Dovlatyan. The film premiered at the Berlin Film Festival Panorama in 1995 and was screened recently at the Centre Wallonie Bruxelles in Paris and the Kerala Film Festival in India, earning accolades.

Below is the list of Armenian films in this year’s selection.

“LABYRINTH” | NARRATIVE FEATURE | SPOTLIGHT SCREENING | March 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Mikayel Dovlatyan | ARMENIA | 1991 | 01:30:00 mins

“Labyrinth,” a narrative feature by Mikayel Dovlatyan, was made during the problematic transitory years of the early 1990s in independent Armenia. Its director and stars, Serge Avedikian and Nora Armani, were recently honored at the Kerala Film Festival in India. Mikayel Dovlatyan will be present to take part in the post-screening Q&A with Nora Armani.

“WORDS LEFT UNSPOKEN” | DOC FEATURE | March 14 at 6:30 P.M.

Josiane Blanc | CANADA | 2023 | 00:52:00 mins

A documentary by Josiane Blanc about Joze Piranian, who is no stranger to Armenian circles. Joze has overcome his stutter, which had utterly silenced him as a child and adolescent. This is his story of overcoming personal limitations and turning them into success. Joze will be present in New York to participate in the post-screening Q&A.

“MARY KELLY: FROM STONE TO CLOUD” | DOC | opening night and March 14

Sophie Chahinian | United States | 2024 | 00:16:41 mins

An intimate portrait of the conceptual feminist artist, chronicling her personal history, her choice to leave her hometown in Southern Minnesota and travel the world, and her involvement in the feminist movement beginning with the March on Washington in 1963.

“WOMEN IN ARMENIAN CINEMA” | DOC | March 16

Mariam Ohanyan | Armenia | 2023 | 00:32:00 mins

This film highlights the names of forgotten Armenian women directors who were active during the Soviet era and focuses on the new films made during the years of independence.

“SAY MY NAME” | DOC | March 16

Mariam Meliksetyan | United States | 2023 | 00:21:03 mins

An award-winning short documentary by Mariam Meliksetyan. In it, people from different ethnic backgrounds with “difficult” names by Western standards share their experiences.

“ENDLESS EXILE” | DOC | March 16

Mano Baghjajian | United States/Armenia | 2024 | 00:21:14 mins

A short documentary about two Armenian women on opposite sides of the world who tell their family stories to illuminate the past and present persecution of the Armenian people.

“THE TURTLE” | NARRATIVE | online only

Moris Amiryan | Russia | 2023 | 00:24:26 mins

This is a film about returning home and returning to a place where every person is forever connected to their childhood memories.

“Twelve years have gone by so fast. We’re proud to have had the opportunity to present over 750 socially relevant films from 40 countries. The work of these talented and dedicated filmmakers has offered us the bonus of learning about the human condition, filmmaking and ways of engaging an audience. As an Armenian artist, I always make sure to give voice to Armenian filmmakers in our selection,” said the festival’s founding artistic director Nora Armani.

SRFF was founded by actress and filmmaker Nora Armani in 2013 as a response to the proliferation of violence and violent forms of storytelling in media and entertainment. Following a family tragedy that cost the lives of two of her dearest and nearest, namely her cousin Vania and uncle Jack Exerjian, Armani founded the festival to commemorate them in a meaningful way. SRFF believes in the power of the film medium in raising awareness of social issues and promoting positive social change. This new edition deals with topics such as climate change, family and adoption, LGBTQ rights, home and health, disability, incarceration and freedom, New York City, racism and BIPOC cultures. The mission of the SR Film Festival is to shine the spotlight on filmmakers who tell compelling, socially relevant, human-interest stories across a broad range of social issues without resorting to violence and violent forms of storytelling.

$25 Armenian pass, $12 trio and other discounts are available for a limited time before regular prices of $15 become effective. Students enter for free with a valid ID.