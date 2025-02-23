AYF D.C. Chapter protests Azerbaijan’s genocidal legacy; calls for international support for right to return of Artsakh Armenians

WASHINGTON, DC – On Saturday, February 22, 2025, the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Washington D.C. “Ani” Chapter commemorated the Sumgait and Baku pogroms and condemned Azerbaijan’s ongoing genocidal campaign against the Armenian people in a protest at the Azerbaijani Embassy. Armenian-American activists and allies joined youth leaders in calling attention to the brutal massacres of Armenians in Sumgait (1988) and Baku (1990), Azerbaijan’s genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and the ongoing desecration of Armenian heritage under Azerbaijani occupation. Protesters also demanded international recognition of Artsakh Armenians’ right to return to their ancestral homeland under international protection.

“As long as Armenians exist, they will always face the threat of total annihilation. Reared now is the axe of Azerbaijan, ready to continue the legacy of aggression as the executioner of the Pan-Turkic state,” remarked Nareg Sakayan, AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter Vice-Chair. “In 1988, the Armenian Question was met with state-organized violence, and today, that same hatred manifests in Azerbaijan’s occupation of Armenian land and its systematic destruction of Armenian life. The international community must act to ensure the protected right of return for Artsakh’s forcibly displaced population.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The protest underscored the Azerbaijani government’s continued crimes against Armenians, including its illegal imprisonment of Artsakh’s elected leadership, the ongoing detention of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages, and the desecration of Armenian churches and cultural sites in Artsakh. Speakers highlighted the devastating impact of the 2020 Turkey-Azerbaijan war against Armenia and Artsakh, which left thousands dead and forcibly displaced 150,000 Armenians from their indigenous homeland. Azerbaijan continues to occupy sovereign Armenian land in the aftermath of the 2020 war.

“Azerbaijan’s pogroms of the past are not just historical events; they are part of a continuous campaign of ethnic cleansing,” stated Alex Galitsky, Policy Director of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA). “Today, as we mourn the genocidal blockade and forced displacement of Artsakh’s Armenians, the torture of Armenian prisoners and the destruction of our heritage, we must remember that we in the diaspora do not have the luxury to despair. Our duty is to resist, to fight back and to demand justice—including the right of Artsakh Armenians to return to their homes in safety and dignity.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The event also drew attention to Azerbaijan’s complete impunity on the international stage, as its systematic destruction of Armenian churches and cultural monuments in Artsakh continues unabated, with little response from global institutions. Protesters called on U.S. policymakers to take decisive action by sanctioning the Azerbaijani regime, halting all U.S. military aid to Baku, and demanding the immediate release of Armenian prisoners. They further urged the U.S. and international organizations to recognize and enforce the fundamental right of return for Artsakh Armenians, ensuring their safety through international guarantees.

U. Matt Girardi, member of the AYF D.C. “Ani” chapter and the chair of ANC DC, in his speech noted “the people of Artsakh, strong and resolute, are not yet confined to the pages of history books. Families who found love and joy in Stepanakert still live. Babies born in a free Shushi still are diligent scholars and playful children. Veterans who fought for the right to live in peace and with self-determination still fill our churches and community centers. It is our obligation to stand in solidarity with them now and forever.”

Arpa Shahnazarian, the AYF D.C. “Ani” Treasurer, later emphasized that “the people of Artsakh voted to be free and independent of Azerbaijani rule, but their desire for independence and the ability to live peacefully in their ancestral lands was met with massacre.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The AYF Washington D.C. “Ani” Chapter reaffirmed its commitment to mobilizing the Armenian-American community in the fight for justice. The protest served as a reminder that the Armenian Genocide is not just a chapter of the past but an ongoing crime that demands action. The organization vowed to continue advocating for accountability, justice for displaced Artsakh Armenians and their protected right to return.

Community members are urged to contact their elected officials and demand accountability for Azerbaijan’s human rights violations. To take action, visit anca.org/action.