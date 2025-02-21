AYF alumni reunion: “Through the decades”

MONTEBELLO, C.A.—The highly anticipated Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Alumni Reunion, set for Saturday, May 10, 2025, will feature an extraordinary lineup of entertainers, including dueling ouds with Antranig Kzirian from the West Coast and John Berberian from the East Coast. Other featured musicians include Mal Barsamian, Gurgen Khanzadian, George Bilezikjian, Yervand Kalajian, Vik Momjian and DJ Leo. Additionally, a surprise performance will highlight the deep connection between the diaspora and the homeland.

The event will take place at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral’s Bagramian Hall in Montebello, California, and will feature a mezze buffet from 7:00–9:00 p.m.

Bringing together multiple generations of AYF members and the broader Armenian community, this special evening will celebrate the AYF’s 90+ year legacy, offering alumni a chance to reconnect, reminisce and honor lifelong friendships.

“We are thrilled to announce that proceeds from the event will directly support AYF Youth Corps, reaffirming our commitment to empowering generations of Armenian youth to contribute to the growth and progress of the Armenian people,” said AYF West Chairperson and AYF Crescenta Valley “Zartonk” Chapter member Hakop Hajibekyan.

The AYF Youth Corps program fosters connections between young Armenians in the diaspora and their homeland. Originally focused on rebuilding war-torn villages in Artsakh after the 1994 ceasefire, the program transitioned in 2008 to hosting summer camps for underprivileged children in Gyumri. Since 2011, it has expanded across Armenia, profoundly impacting both volunteers and local youth.

Stepan Altounian, Chairperson of the AYF Alumni Reunion Task Force, reflected on the enduring impact of the AYF: “Since its inception over 90 years ago, the AYF has always been at the forefront of community activism. The success of the AYF is evident in the countless Armenian organizations where AYF alumni remain actively involved. These members developed a deep sense of national pride, activism and leadership at a young age—qualities that have shaped their lives. As the saying goes, ‘Once an AYFagan, always an AYFagan.’ Many lifelong friendships have been formed through the AYF, and now is the time to celebrate that legacy on May 10.”

Pre-sale tickets are $100 for alumni and friends; $75 for current AYF members. At-the-door prices increase to $125 and $100, respectively. Purchase your tickets at www.ayfalumni.com.