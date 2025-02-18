Trndez: Armenia’s ancient festival where flames meet faith and fertility

YEREVAN—Armenians gathered outside Saint Anna Church Church in Yerevan on February 13 to celebrate Trndez, an ancient festival rooted in Zoroastrian traditions. This vibrant celebration honors the sun, fire and the arrival of spring while symbolizing fertility and renewal. A central tradition of the festival is newlyweds leaping over flames, hoping to be blessed with children—a practice that reflects the festival’s pre-Christian origins. The festival is also deeply connected to the purification feast in the Armenian Apostolic and Catholic churches, marking the 40th day after Jesus’ birth—symbolizing divine light and warmth.

Trndez traces its origins to Armenian pagan traditions, where it was originally called Derendez, meaning “a bundle of hay in front of your house,” symbolizing wishes for prosperity and fertility. The holiday was associated with Vahagn, the Armenian god of fire, the sun and courage, aligning him with Verethragna, the Zoroastrian god of victory. Fire was believed to have purifying qualities, capable of eradicating winter’s cold and ensuring fertile land for a prosperous harvest. Couples, particularly newlyweds, jumped over the flames to invite prosperity, fertility and good fortune. Even the ashes of the flames were thought to have healing properties, used to treat pain and improve eyesight.

The tradition of jumping over flames is not unique to Armenia. It echoes practices in other cultures, notably in Chaharshanbe Suri, an Iranian festival celebrated on the eve of the last Wednesday before Nowruz (Persian New Year). In this purification ritual, participants also jump over bonfires, highlighting the shared Zoroastrian influences on both Armenian and Iranian cultures.

Following Armenia’s Christianization, the Church adapted rather than abolished Trndez, renaming it Tiarnundaraj (meaning “coming to meet the Lord”), which corresponds with Candlemas in Western Christianity. This observance commemorates the presentation of the 40-day-old Christ Child in the Temple in Jerusalem. In Armenian tradition, Evening Services (or “Nakhatonak”) are conducted on the eve of the feast. A priest lights a candle from the Holy Altar, ignites a bonfire and distributes the flame to the congregation, symbolizing the spread of divine light.

The timing of Trndez often causes confusion. The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates a four-day feast 40 days after Armenian Christmas, observed on January 6. As a result, Trndez, or Tiarnundaraj, officially falls on February 14. However, since the Church calendar shifts after Evening Services, the bonfire is traditionally lit on the evening of February 13, making it appear as though the celebration spans two dates.

Despite its evolution, Trndez continues to be a cherished celebration in Armenia, blending ancient traditions with Christian customs.