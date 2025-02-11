TUMO’s rising talents: Kangun and Uru take the big stage

On January 17, 2025, the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies hosted a public concert at TUMO Yerevan, celebrating the debut albums of two student bands, Kangun and Uru.

As a pioneering educational program in Armenia, TUMO blends self-learning, workshops and project labs to inspire the next generation. Its mission to empower youth extends across various fields—and musical education is no exception.

With a rich and vibrant musical heritage spanning centuries, Armenia has long been considered a cultural epicenter for music. This deep connection continues to fuel creativity today, as a new generation of musicians carries forward the legacy while reshaping Armenia’s music scene.

TUMO’s dedication to musical education dates back years, with the TmbaTa Orchestra serving as a testament to its commitment to nurturing Armenia’s musical legacy. Established in 2015, the band blends Armenian folk with modern soundscapes and performs across Armenia and internationally. Over the years, TmbaTa has established a movement that preserves the past while redefining the future of Armenian music.

Nearly a decade later, TUMO’s latest concert marked the album release of Kangun and Uru, featuring entirely original tracks now available on major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. The event also featured a striking visual presentation by the internationally acclaimed audiovisual artist and lighting engineer Misak Samokatian.

Uru’s debut EP includes five songs and a single, all original tracks with distinctive arrangements influenced by Armenian poetry. Their music delves into human emotions, especially the negative ones that many try to avoid. “Through our music, we want to remind everyone that you are not alone, you are loved, and this earth belongs to all of us equally,” the band shared.

Similarly, Kangun’s album explores themes of life, human struggles and the journey of self-acceptance. The album features some of their most beloved tracks, including “Amper,” “Lernagnats,” “Anapat,” “Bidza,” “Dzoghits Kakhvats” and “Karusel.” Their sound is rooted in Armenian lyric-based music, drawing from Armenian folk roots and various contemporary genres.

Both bands began their musical journeys at TUMO, where they developed their musical skills under the mentorship of Arik Grigoryan, founder of TmbaTa Orchestra. Uru’s members met during a workshop after being selected through auditions, quickly bonding over their shared passion for music. They credit TUMO for providing the resources and supportive environment that allowed them to grow and share their work with the world. For Kangun, TUMO wasn’t just an influence—it was the foundation of their musical journey. Their album is the culmination of nearly four years of learning, writing and performing, shaped by their education and experiences at TUMO.

Reflecting on the concert, both bands called it a milestone in their musical journey. Uru shared that while this wasn’t their first concert, it was undoubtedly their most special, marking the official presentation of their debut EP and single. They emphasized the joy of celebrating this achievement with fans, friends, maestro Arik Grigoryan and supporters, making the night truly unforgettable. Kangun echoed similar sentiments, expressing gratitude for how far they have come. After nearly a year of work, the event represented the final stage of the journeys of these two albums.

Both bands expressed heartfelt gratitude to TUMO for its support and commitment to helping young musicians thrive. They also gave a special shoutout to Grigoryan, whose guidance and expertise were instrumental in producing and recording their songs.

TUMO’s impact on young Armenians is undeniable, as its dedication to education and creative development continues to shape the next generation of Armenia. As Uru and Kangun embark on this new journey in music, it’s clear that this is just the beginning.