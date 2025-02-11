Detroit Hamazkayin’s performance demonstrates how to ‘shout from the rooftop’

By Della Cassia Topouzian

When the Hamazkayin Detroit chapter entered the Pistons basketball court on Sunday, January 5, 2025, they didn’t expect their performance to have a rippling effect beyond the routine they practiced for hours leading up to the event. In less than three short minutes, the 30 dancers, of whom my daughter is one, did more than perform. They shared a part of their Armenian heritage and culture with thousands of people, in-person and online, breaking down cultural barriers and raising awareness.

There is comfort in celebrating our customs with those who are familiar with our norms and traditions. We don’t have to explain ourselves or be ashamed of what we think others may consider weird or different. From the time our children are born, we focus on preserving our culture by teaching them about our language, songs, dances and foods, because we believe by doing so, we’re ensuring our culture’s survival for generations to come.

While the latter is paramount, allowing our culture to thrive by eliminating discrimination is equally as important—and that cannot happen in a vacuum. We must be willing to step out of our comfort zone and find ways to balance our passion for “preaching to the choir” with “shouting from the rooftops” to bring the world a little closer to our doorstep.

As a Lebanese immigrant, I can’t begin to count how many times people have called me “a boater,” or asked me about the food I eat, “What’s in that thing?” the way I dress, “Did you wear jeans in Lebanon?” or the way my language sounds, “It sounds like you’re spitting.” I am ashamed to admit that because of my fear of being bullied and eagerness to assimilate, I ignored my real identity for far too long and pretended to be someone I was not.

In my defense, when I emigrated to the United States in 1988, America was lauded as the “melting pot” of the world. As such, immigrants were expected to shed their identities and meld into the mainstream culture. Since then, America has become more of a “salad bowl” than a “melting pot.” Immigrants are encouraged to stand out and add to the country’s rich tapestry of cultures by sharing their customs and traditions. Unfortunately, that hasn’t always been met favorably by mainstream audiences because of a lack of multicultural education and awareness.

The Harvard Business Review proposes three solutions to reducing hate crimes and discrimination: spreading awareness, building coalitions and fighting complacency. Spreading awareness starts by acknowledging that it’s easier to slap a label on a culture than try to understand it. Frankly, we shouldn’t be upset or roll our eyes when people snicker or ask why we dance-eat-pray-celebrate the way we do. Whether we are first, second or third-generation immigrants, it’s our responsibility to share our differences—just like the Hamazkayin dancers did by performing at the Detroit Pistons game.

After the performance, my daughter’s non-Armenian friends texted her to ask about the dance, music and costumes. That’s how we start meaningful conversations, reach beyond our self-imposed borders and give our children the confidence and tools to become not just preservers of a culture, but torchbearers.

Della Cassia Topouzian is a writer, educator and journalist who immigrated to Michigan from Lebanon at age 16 to pursue her American Dream. After two decades as a journalist and communications professional, she decided to pursue a career as an educator and writer. Her work has appeared in various publications, including Culture Magazine, Literary Mama, Grown and Flown, Her View From Home, The Observer and Eccentric Newspaper, among others. She runs the Inspired Immigrant blog and is currently working on her memoir about growing up during the Lebanese Civil War. For more information, visit www.dellacassia.com