Musical Armenia’s 40th concert to feature Arno Melkonyan and Vartan Arakelian

The Armenian Prelacy is pleased to announce the 2025 Musical Armenia Concert, scheduled for Sunday, March 9, at 2:00 PM at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. The Prelacy is especially proud to present the 40th concert in this series, launched in 1982. For 2025, our featured artists are the innovative composer/pianist Arno Melkonyan and the promising pianist Vartan Arakelian, who will perform music by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Schumann, Babadjanian and Arno Melkonyan.

Mr. Melkonyan will be accompanied by musicians Analuna Chahine (violin), Alisa Shin (violin), Minjun Seo (viola), Devin Connolly (cello) and Alireza Khodayari (tar).

Established by Archbishop Mesrob Ashjian with the Prelacy Ladies Guild, Musical Armenia is dedicated to promoting young Armenian artists and the performance of music by Armenian composers. Over the past forty-plus years, many of the program’s performers have established solid professional and music-instruction careers. The Prelacy is very appreciative of the contribution that Musical Armenia’s devoted supporters have made in their artistic advancement.

A native of Yerevan, Arno Melkonyan has lived in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Mr. Melkonyan began composing music while attending an international high school and subsequently studied with the composer David Balasanyan. Mr. Melkonyan’s creative approach blends music from the Late Romantic period with influences from pop, jazz and Armenian folk and chant traditions. He is currently a student in composition and games scoring at Boston’s Berklee College of Music.

Vartan Arakelian began piano studies at the age of four under the direction of Lilit Karapetian-Shougarian. Mr. Arakelian’s accomplishments include an award at the 2025 YoungArts National Arts competition, second prize at the 2023 Chopin International Piano Competition and finalist selection at the 2023 Boston Pops and Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition. He is currently a high-school junior at Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tickets are priced at $35 (orchestra) and $25 (balcony). Student and senior discounts are available through the Carnegie Hall Box Office. For tickets, call the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 212-247-7800 or visit www.carnegiehall.org.

You can make a key contribution to the development of these talented musicians by becoming a sponsor. Several levels of sponsorship are available and your generosity will be acknowledged in the concert booklet. Diamond, platinum and gold sponsors will receive two complimentary tickets. For more information, contact the Prelacy at 212-689-7810 or sophie@armenianprelacy.org.