Standing with those who served the nation

It has been nearly one year and four months since the dark cloud in our history: the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh. In September 2023, many of us were enjoying the transition from summer’s warmth to the emergence of autumn. Vacations for our families and children came to an end and schools were again populated to educate the future generation. Generally, our life in the diaspora is free and prosperous. We experience challenges but in an environment of security and hope. We enjoy and explore our Armenian heritage and build a relationship with the homeland.

There is, however, a downside. We worry, and at times, feel powerless to impact security and peace in our motherland. Each of us knows people who tend to complain or become frustrated when confronted with issues impacting our global Armenian nation. Perhaps they are members of our families or leaders in our communities. It may even be the person in the mirror. Why is it human nature to believe that doing little or ranting is a better way to soothe our souls than reaching out to help?

The illegal and barbaric incarceration of the former leaders of the Artsakh Republic is a classic contemporary challenge for each of us. Much has been written about the criminal conduct of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, whose rogue dictatorship has detained, charged and now put our compatriots on trial. Sham trials began this week, motivated by political revenge against former State Minister and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan. Azerbaijani justice is marked by a lack of public access for journalists and interested parties, the denial of international counsel to the defendant and countless violations of basic civil rights.

Vardanyan’s trial has been singled out by the Azerbaijani authorities but he is not alone. The illegally detained also include three former presidents Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan; military leaders Levon Mnatsakanyan and Davit Manukyan; National Assembly leader Davit Ishkhanyan; and foreign minister Davit Babayan, among others. These leaders did not attempt to run away in the face of an invasion or use their positions for personal benefit. They were detained while the de facto deportation of Artsakh’s entire population was in progress.

It is a sad irony that a vile and corrupt dictatorship, where human rights is a myth, tries the men who used their military only to defend their nation and build a functioning democracy in the face of incredible odds. The Artsakh Republic displayed more freedom for its citizens than the people of Azerbaijan will ever experience under Aliyev.

However, I do not want to focus on Aliyev and his pitiful attempt to ignore justice and human rights. We need to talk about our response, here in the diaspora, and our own actions. We all express opinions on the evil nature of the Aliyev regime and our disdain for his criminal actions against Artsakh and Armenia. Frankly, it is easy and without risk to offer such views. After all, in the diaspora, we interact in a homogenous environment in our communities. There is very little resistance to our opinions. It is rather a matter of the degree of our anti-Azerbaijani commentary. We don’t get any credit as activists by offering our views to each other in casual settings. It does not move the needle in our favor. Too often Armenians are content to offer an opinion but will not commit to true activism.

A significant majority of Armenians in the diaspora have strong views on justice for the Armenian Genocide yet a small percentage participate in public demonstrations or advocacy. Is this hypocrisy or simply human nature? The same can be said about church participation. We are vociferous in stating that we are the first Christian nation yet few actually worship as a community. Are we ambivalent or do we not understand that worship is a communal gift from Our Lord? Debates about the church and April 24 will continue but crises such as the assault on the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem or the illegal trials of our Artsakh leaders expose our sedentary views on activism.

The Artsakh struggle will always be a remarkable moment in our history. The temporary loss of Artsakh does not diminish the remarkable courage and inspiring behavior of our compatriots. Our nation has experienced human, cultural and territorial losses for centuries. Artsakh taught us what was possible with unity, determination and the gift of freedom. It is an example of the finest moments in our history, on par with Avarayr and Sardarabad, that will continue to inspire generations.

We’re quick to transition from mourning into victim behavior but slower to act in the moment. The time to act is now — while our comrades languish in jails in Baku. Not long ago, many in the diaspora hailed the people of Artsakh as heroes. They inspired us and surpassed our expectations. These men in the Azeri jails are their leaders. We cannot separate them from the thousands of deported citizens. The only difference is the price they’re paying for their leadership. Our opinions about these men individually are irrelevant.

In the face of unspeakable oppression, we must stand together and do our share. Remember the names of those being held illegally for political revenge. They are our brothers. This is a test for the Armenian nation globally. Can we ignore the petty noise of political misinformation and recognize the need to stand together?

What can we do? We all must pray for the safety and release of Armenian political prisoners but prayer alone isn’t enough. We must also take action. Compassion for their families is crucial but it must be paired with advocacy. Several organizations are actively lobbying for the release of Artsakh prisoners. The group Free Armenian Prisoners provides reliable updates on their incarceration and trial statuses. This week, they published a detailed account of Vardanyan’s ‘trial’ and outlined several ways to advocate on behalf of our prisoners, including contact information for Vardanyan, the U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan, President Aliyev, and other Azerbaijani authorities

Moments like these reveal the true soul of our nation. Are we the type of people who ask, ‘What have you done for me today,’ and sleep soundly knowing those who have served are left vulnerable? Too often, we shift responsibility onto others when the call is for each of us. There is real power in applying grassroots pressure on both local and international actors. While high-level diplomacy and legal efforts continue, this is something each of us can do right now with little investment of our time.

Aside from lobbying, we must find ways to communicate with our prisoners that they have not been forgotten. Consider the incredible impact on their mental state from the pressure and loneliness. How long can they resist against such odds before they experience decline? They are strong but they are human. Aliyev is trying to break them on the world stage. We can let them know that we are with them every day in this struggle. In addition to the morale of our Artsakh brothers, it is important that our nation stand tall during these difficult times and not succumb to “moving on.”

It’s surreal that the genocide of Artsakh’s Armenians wasn’t enough to satisfy the warped hatred of dictator Aliyev. We are up against a barbaric, criminal regime that blatantly rejects any attempts to influence what they deem an “internal matter.” While our options are limited, allowing these men to languish in despicable conditions within a clear hostage situation is something that cannot be tolerated.

We tend to learn little about ourselves during times of prosperity. It’s in moments of adversity that our core values and collective identity come into sharp focus. Living in the U.S. offers a simpler path, free from the misfortune faced by our compatriots in Baku’s prisons or the daily, heroic struggle of those defending our presence in Jerusalem, led by the Save the ArQ movement. However, the question remains: are we contributing to our long-term decline by choosing the simpler path?

Our unique existence, as both a homeland and a global diaspora, hinges on the common bonds that sustain our culture, such as our language, history, literature and religion. It is also dependent on our ability to have compassion for one another. This compassion strengthens our oneness and removes the barriers that naturally arise from our scattered existence. We need to engage in these moments of adversity to maintain our perspective as a global nation. A hundred isolated communities do not constitute a nation. Taking action, even from the cities of the United States, to defend those suffering in the dungeons of Baku, or in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem, helps build a lasting and meaningful identity.