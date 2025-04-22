A very special month to embrace

Human behavior has always been attached to round-number anniversaries. In my home state of Massachusetts, we just celebrated the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Lexington and Concord, which initiated the Revolutionary War. It is a prelude to the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States in 1776 with the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The importance of the event is not defined by the anniversary year itself; the 100th anniversary of Lexington and Concord is just as important as the 250th. The difference is that the 250th belongs to us as the current gatekeepers. What I find most interesting is how significant the programming becomes for round-number anniversaries, such as 250th. Next year will be the 251st, and the crowd and focus will most assuredly be much smaller.

Perhaps this is a good thing, as our affinity for special dates at least educates large sections of our society during a time when many are estranged from our history. Armenians are no exception. We are in love with round-number anniversaries. A prime example was the magnificent effort during the 100th anniversary of the 1915 Genocide. A significant portion of our communities felt obligated to participate, but only a fraction were present for the 101st.

Does this reflect a reduction in our commitment? I think not, because the round-number anniversaries are artificially inflated. The resources available during these moments make a positive impact but are not sustainable. Our resource pool during “off” anniversaries is much closer to our sustainable level. And here we go with the 110th! Is it viewed as a semi-round or “off” year? Your participation will determine the answer.

Anniversary and annual events are common throughout the year. January is Christmas, February is Vartanantz, May is Sardarabad and the tri-battles, and the Feast Days of the Cross are in the summer and fall. However, no month better represents the psyche and cultural norms of the Armenian nation than April. With very few calendar exceptions, it is the month of Holy Week and the Feast of the Holy Resurrection (Easter). As Christians, this is the high point of our calendar. It is also the month we commemorate the Armenian Genocide from 1915-23, though a growing number of scholars and activists are extending that period to include the Hamidian massacres and Adana atrocities from 1894-1923.

With the recent atrocities in Artsakh, April 24 has become a time to focus on the common theme of injustice. No two events have influenced the behavior of Armenians today more than our conversion to Christianity and the Genocide. Our adoption of the teachings of Jesus Christ and our acceptance of Him as our Lord and Savior have defined the path of our historical journey. Our Lord told us that if we followed him, we would suffer. He promised us eternal life, but our journey on Earth would be challenging.

We have indeed suffered, but we have been rewarded with the gift of survival and the promise of eternal life. How else can we explain the miracle of Armenians existing in the 21st century with a sovereign homeland after centuries of destruction and stateless existence? The very essence of our Christian identity is replayed during Holy Week. A great deal of our Soorp Badarak tells the story of the Last Supper, where Jesus Christ gave his disciples the Holy Eucharist and ministerial direction. We remember his words of humility with the washing of the feet tradition.

With this act, our priests exhibit the Christ-like humility of service to our Lord. Without the Holy Resurrection, our faith would lack substance. Our Lord “was begotten” to fulfill the prophecies. He was born of the Virgin Mary to bring about a new world order and to die for our sins. His Resurrection on the third day, as prophesied, defeated death and reunited us with our Heavenly Father.

The Easter season is a time of hope, renewal and love. It is the foundation of our communion with Our Lord and the forgiveness and remission of sin through His Body and Blood. Our Risen Lord opened the door for believers to embrace eternity through Jesus Christ. We all know that with life on Earth will come death. Our secular world teaches us this in a finite sense. In his writing, St. Paul talks of the joy knowing that, through Jesus Christ, death is not the end but a portal to eternity for believers. Our bodies are temporary, but our souls are eternal. This is a message of hope and joy through Our Lord.

Our church teaches us that the victims of the Genocide were martyred for “faith and nation.” It reflects that followers of Jesus Christ may suffer in various forms, including man’s inhumanity to man. For this reason, the martyrs were canonized as saints by the church. This act alters the landscape as we have known it for decades. Many of us grew up in a time when the church commemorated the Genocide with requiem services and deep sadness. As saints, they are remembered on April 24 as a Feast Day. We pray for them to intercede for us before God. There have been no requiem services for them since their canonization.

As saints, their place in God’s Heavenly Kingdom is secure. We are comforted knowing that our ancestors, who suffered, are in God’s Glorious Kingdom. If Armenians truly internalize the meaning of their canonization, it will have a significant impact on our earthly behavior. It should bring us closer to God as we ask for intercessions.

As the sadness of their demise lessens with our faith, it should also put our journey for justice in a clearer light. Our Christian faith and the impact of the Genocide intersect, as illustrated by the Feast Day and continued activism. It is a fitting representation of the spiritual and heritage bond reflected in our Armenian identity. This is not an accidental overlap. Our history has been recorded through the truthful integration of our faith and nation. When the Armenian alphabet, a visible reflection of our heritage, was divinely inspired by a monk who took on the task of translating the Holy Bible, the direction of our nation became clear. April is a metaphor for our identity.

With the spiritual events of sainthood in 2015, the political questions surrounding the Genocide remain. Tremendous progress has been made in the primary mission of global recognition. Incredible advances in the academic domain and political advocacy have rendered denialism to the perpetrators themselves and a few collaborators. Today, the world recognizes the Armenian atrocities as genocide. Remember that just a generation ago, its veracity was questioned by many Western democracies. Denialist “scholars” have been discredited, and even the political pressure from Turkey has been greatly reduced.

On a global level, this is a remarkable accomplishment. With the recognition challenge generally won, the issue of justice now lies in reparations. Although still in the early stages of legal and political challenges in the diaspora, it is important for both the diaspora and Armenia to remain on the same page. While advocacy groups such as the ANCA and Armenian Assembly continue to advocate for historical and current challenges, the Republic of Armenia is addressing urgent issues concerning sovereignty and security.

Productive channels between the diaspora and Armenia must continue to seek harmony. In my view, pursuing reparations in the diaspora will likely lead to a series of disorganized legal attempts. Only through dialogue can fears expressed by the diaspora be understood. The diaspora managed the recognition process independently for many decades, outside the political climate in Armenia as it transitioned from Soviet rule to a sovereign nation. That sovereignty is now recognized by the global community as the spokesperson for Armenian interests. The diaspora’s success has a role to play, but blending current priorities with the geopolitical impact of historical injustices is at the core of the need for dialogue. The cause of justice is no longer only about the Ottoman Turks but includes Azeri aggression. Lasting peace and prosperity should include justice for crimes committed.

Our faith and cause of justice are not part-time commitments, but April is a moment in our journey to restore hope and energize our thinking. It is a time to teach our children the core of who we are. The Feast of the Holy Resurrection and the Eastertide season, through Pentecost, offer a clear view of Christ’s teachings, the life-giving meaning of the Resurrection and the beginning of His church.

For Armenians, the Feast of the Holy Martyrs exemplifies the eternal bond of our faith and heritage. It is a moment to teach our children to never forget and to commit ourselves to honorable service. Our civilization will continue as long we have our faith and remain educated in our identity. For most diasporan Armenians, the Genocide is more than an unresolved crime—it is deeply personal. The diaspora is largely a byproduct of the deportations during the Genocide. For this reason, working for restorative justice has been a generational responsibility, a commitment to both our past and our future.

This is a unique attribute of diasporan communities. Recognition has been the result of a 60-year struggle for the dignity that the crime be acknowledged. There is nothing worse for a victim than to be told that a crime did not happen. This was how the survivor generation lived out most of their remaining years. The accomplishments of the past decades form the foundation for the future, and a gift to our survivors for their sacrifices.

The next steps are more complicated, but let the light of April remind us of how far we have come and what is at stake. Rejoice in our Risen Lord! Pray to our Saints! Stand up and be heard for justice! April is a special month.