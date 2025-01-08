The Region in Brief

Armenia

Armenian authorities have arrested General Tiran Khachatryan, a former high-ranking military officer, after a nearly five-year investigation concluded that he failed to adequately protect his assigned military sector during the 44-day war in 2020. The Investigative Committee accuses Khachatryan of not establishing a command post or providing necessary resources between October 7 and 17, 2020, leading to significant strategic losses for Armenian forces.

The arrest has raised questions due to the timing of Khachatryan’s National Hero title, which was awarded by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on October 20, 2020. Khachatryan’s legal team has denied the charges, arguing that while the war’s outcomes were tragic, they were not caused by any negligence on Khachatryan’s part.

Artsakh

The trial of the former President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, and the former State Minister, Ruben Vardanyan, will begin on January 17, according to reports from Azerbaijani media. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has initiated criminal proceedings against the former military-political leaders of Artsakh. Following Azerbaijan’s large-scale military aggression in September 2023, both individuals were unlawfully detained and transported to Baku. They face charges related to “terrorism, financing terrorism, the creation of illegal armed formations and groups and conducting training for terrorist purposes.”

Iran

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has arrived in Baku, where he was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. Following his visit to Azerbaijan, Ahmadian is set to travel to Armenia for talks with PM Pashinyan. The goals of this diplomatic mission include strengthening bilateral relations across political, security, defense and economic sectors. Discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation on energy, regional corridors and efforts to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

This visit follows a recent statement from Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the “Zangezur Corridor.” Iran made it clear that while it does not oppose the opening of the route, any alteration to internationally recognized borders is unacceptable. The Ministry added that such actions would not be allowed to have geopolitical ramifications or undermine the principle of territorial integrity.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated his country’s stance against the division of Syria, declaring that Turkey is prepared to take swift action to prevent such a scenario. In a speech to the nation, Erdogan emphasized that Turkey would not allow Syria’s territorial integrity to be undermined. “We will not permit the partition of Syria or any threat to its unity,” Erdogan stated. “If necessary, we will take immediate steps to prevent such dangers.”