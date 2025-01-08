Aliyev calls Armenia a “fascist state”

YEREVAN—Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have issued statements today following Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s extensive press conference on January 7.

During the press conference with Azerbaijani TV channels, Aliyev escalated his rhetoric regarding Armenia, its military policies and the controversial “Zangezur Corridor.” Both Armenian leaders firmly rejected these claims and reiterated their commitment to peace and dialogue.

Aliyev threatened further military action if Armenia does not comply with Azerbaijan’s territorial demands. He called for the destruction of “fascism” in Armenia and doubled down on the necessity of opening the so-called “Zangezur Corridor,” which would create a land link between Azerbaijan and Turkey, cutting through Armenian territory.

“The Zangezur Corridor must and will be opened. The sooner Armenia understands this, the better,” Aliyev said. He asserted that Azerbaijan does not need a peace treaty with Armenia if Yerevan is unwilling to cooperate.

Aliyev also suggested that Armenia’s prime minister meet with representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community. “Western Azerbaijan” is an irredentist concept referring to the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. The Azerbaijani president said that Western Azerbaijanis have been unjustly displaced and possess an inherent right to return. “Armenia presents itself as a country adhering to European democratic values. It should demonstrate this commitment visibly,” Aliyev remarked.

Aliyev reiterated that the issue “would not be removed from the agenda until Azerbaijani citizens are able to return and resettle in Western Azerbaijan under conditions of safety and security.”

Mirzoyan responded to Aliyev’s statements about “Western Azerbaijan,” stating that Armenia does not recognize any such issue on the agenda. Regarding the ongoing efforts to normalize relations and sign a treaty, Mirzoyan highlighted progress made in 2024, particularly in the process of border delimitation.

“Last year, we saw significant progress, including the signing of the first international legal document concerning joint activities of delimitation commissions,” he said during a press conference. The two countries have agreed to continue work on delimitation, with a commission meeting scheduled for January. Mirzoyan confirmed that 15 out of 17 points of the treaty have been settled.

In a speech delivered on New Year’s Day, Aliyev warned that Armenia’s arms procurements could destabilize the peace process. “Armenia’s large-scale and accelerated armament, along with the supply of lethal weapons to the country, could undermine the peace that is possible,” he said. He added that the South Caucasus should be a region of peace, tranquility and cooperation but he advised the Armenian leadership to avoid taking a “dangerous path,” stating that “Armenia cannot compete with us in either military or any other field.”

In response, Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to peaceful engagement. “Armenia is not going to return weapons it has already purchased,” Mirzoyan said. “We will continue to strengthen our defense capabilities to protect our territorial integrity. If Azerbaijan has genuine concerns, our proposal for an arms control mechanism still stands.”

Armenian PM Pashinyan also weighed in on Aliyev’s comments and addressed concerns over military build-ups in the region. “We are aware of Azerbaijan’s increasing militarization, just as they are aware of ours. We continue to advocate for mutual arms control mechanisms to ensure stability,” Pashinyan said during an interview with Armenpress. He further stressed that misinformation, including false claims about ceasefire violations, should not derail diplomatic efforts. “We are proposing joint mechanisms to verify such claims and ensure accountability,” he added.

Armenia has previously proposed the establishment of a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism aimed at investigating ceasefire violations and other military incidents along the border. The proposal, designed to promote transparency and accountability, has yet to receive a response from Azerbaijan.

Armenia suggested a cooperative investigation mechanism, in light of growing tensions. Azerbaijan claimed that Armenian forces opened fire on its positions along the southeastern border area on January 5 and 6. The Armenian Ministry of Defense swiftly rejected these allegations, describing them as false and unsupported by evidence.

PM Pashinyan also rejected Aliyev’s characterization of Armenia as a “fascist state,” calling it part of a broader campaign to legitimize further aggression. “We will not engage in aggression, but rather in dialogue,” Pashinyan stated. He reiterated Armenia’s commitment to a peace strategy that focuses on settling misunderstandings and improving mutual perceptions. “We have already proposed solutions for two unresolved articles in the peace agreement and are ready to sign it, once we receive a positive response from Azerbaijan,” he continued.

Pashinyan also highlighted the importance of the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative proposed by his administration, which includes opening all regional transport corridors, notably those linking Armenia with Azerbaijan and Turkey. “We have made concrete proposals to Azerbaijan for the opening of the Yeraskh-Sadarak-Ordubad-Meghri-Zangilan railway,” Pashinyan said, adding that this plan offers real solutions for regional connectivity.

Political analyst Benjamin Matevosyan sharply criticized Aliyev’s remarks, particularly his description of Armenia as a “fascist state.” Matevosyan argued that these statements expose a dangerous pattern of hostile rhetoric that undermines any genuine prospects for peace and stability in the region.

Matevosyan added that Aliyev’s provocative words present an “excellent opportunity” for Pashinyan to make significant and alarming concessions in response, including recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan once again, abandoning joint military exercises with Iran and expelling Russian border guards from Armenian territory.

Aliyev’s remarks are not just a diplomatic affront but an attempt to push Armenia into a corner, forcing it to backtrack on critical alliances and concessions, Matevosyan argued. Rather than confront this dangerous escalation head-on, Matevosyan suggested that Pashinyan appears to passively accept a series of potentially catastrophic shifts in Armenian foreign policy. Instead of standing firm in the face of Azerbaijani aggression, Pashinyan’s government seems willing to yield to Aliyev’s provocations — an approach that, according to Matevosyan, would only embolden Azerbaijan’s territorial expansion and undermine Armenia’s sovereignty.

Matevosyan underscored that, in the face of escalating threats from Azerbaijan, Armenia’s response has not been assertive, leaving the country vulnerable to further geopolitical pressure. He questioned whether Pashinyan’s strategy of diplomatic appeasement would prove sustainable or if it would only lead to greater concessions and the eventual erosion of Armenia’s regional influence.