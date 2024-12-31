Serouj Kradjian delights Boston audience with sold-out debut performance

From Argentine tango and Spanish flamenco to the Middle East and his Armenian heritage, Serouj Kradjian’s music spanned a world of rich traditions. Tickets for the performance had sold out days in advance, and on the evening of Sunday, December 16, at Boston’s Virginia Wimberly Theater, Kradjian made his much-anticipated debut, thrilling the packed house and leaving the audience captivated.

Though Kradjian’s recent performance was his first in Boston, he is no stranger to the region. In July 2019, he performed at the renowned Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, Massachusetts, where he showcased Andalusian works influenced by Spanish and Arabic music.

For this debut, Kradjian was joined by a talented ensemble: violinist Ani Sinanyan, guitarist Haig Beylerian and percussionist Artashes Sinanyan. Together, they presented an eclectic program that blended multiple musical traditions, beginning with an original composition “Dancing with Madness,” Isaac Albéniz’s “Asturias” and the iconic “Zyryab” by flamenco legend Paco de Lucía.

The performance continued with a diverse mix of works, including two tangos: Astor Piazzolla’s famous “Libertango,” as well as two pieces by French-Armenian singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour: “Hier Encore” and “Les Deux Guitares.” Armenian favorites like “Sari Sirun Yar” (Gusan Ashot), “Tzaghkatz Baleni” (Khachatur Avetisian) and “Sari Aghjik” (traditional folk) further showcased Kradjian’s deep connection to his roots.

Throughout the evening, Kradjian spoke to the audience in both English and Armenian, sharing insights into his background. Born in Lebanon, he described four passions that have shaped his life: the music of Bach and Mozart, the Lebanese singer Fairuz and… the Brazilian national soccer team.

One of the evening’s highlights was Kradjian’s creative fusion of Mozart’s “Turkish March” with Fairuz’s “Nasam Aleyna Hawa.” Another unexpected pairing was a blend of Bach with Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos’s “Bachianas Brasileiras.”

The program also featured a stunning combination of Armenian folk music with Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” Kradjian’s arrangement of “Ghapama” in a fast-paced “presto” tempo, including the stirring “Zartir Lao,” was an audience favorite.

Perhaps the most emotionally charged moment came when Kradjian performed “Loss and Resilience,” a composition he wrote during the difficult days at the end of the 44-day Artsakh war. The piece was made even more poignant when Kradjian, proudly expressing his nationalist sentiments, sang a line from the Armenian patriotic song “Verkerov Li.” In a world where many artists shy away from political engagement, Kradjian’s clear message resonated deeply with the audience.

For his encore, Kradjian treated the crowd to an upbeat rendition of “Chknagh Yeraz” (Arno Babajanian) and a festive version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane.

The evening concluded with the audience energized and deeply moved by Kradjian’s artistry and the seamless blending of diverse musical traditions.