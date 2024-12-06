Message from His Holiness Catholicos Aram I to the Armenians of Aleppo

From the Catholicosate in Antelias, we extend our fatherly and warm greetings to the beloved sons and daughters of our people in Aleppo.

Once again, Aleppo finds itself in crisis. Over the past decades, this historic city — renowned for its coexistence of diverse cultures, religions and nations in the Middle East — has endured various tribulations. The Armenian community of Aleppo has also borne the heavy consequences of these crises.

Aleppo has always held a central place in the annals of Armenian history, serving as a beacon in economic, cultural, religious and national spheres. With its churches, cultural, educational and social centers, and its distinctly Armenian atmosphere, Aleppo has been a radiant presence, especially within the life of the Diaspora. Leaders, educators, intellectuals, clergy and community activists — from Lebanon to Yerevan, from European cities to the Atlantic shores — trace their profound roots back to Aleppo.

Today, the Armenian community of Aleppo is not alone in its distress. We all stand beside it through prayer, love and solidarity. For our people, Aleppo is not merely a relic of the past, celebrated for its glorious days, significant achievements and pivotal role. Aleppo remains ever-present and is also our future. The strength of a nation lies in its collective faith, its unified will to confront challenges and its shared hope in shaping the future.

This is the conviction of the Armenian community of Aleppo. We witnessed and affirmed this when, nearly 10 years ago, during days of turmoil, we visited Aleppo and stood with our people. We saw and testified to this spirit when, during the days of the earthquake, we walked alongside our compatriots through the Armenian-populated streets of Aleppo. Despair and uncertainty have no place in the life of Aleppo’s Armenians.

We have always stood and will continue to stand with Syria. We do not forget that Syria was the first country to welcome the survivors of the Armenian Genocide onto its soil. Therefore, our people’s bond with Syria must remain steadfast.

We express our profound appreciation to the Prelate and the national authorities, to all our organizations dedicated to the welfare of our community, and to our young men and women who tirelessly serve our people day and night with utmost devotion. We warmly commend the unwavering determination of Aleppo’s Armenians to face the current crisis with unity and effort.

We pray that God protects the Armenian community of Aleppo from all dangers. May love and peace arch over the life of the Syrian people.

With fatherly warm love,

Aram I

Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia

Antelias