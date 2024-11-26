Aznavour spirit infuses inaugural Armenian Heritage Walk event in Philadelphia

By Melissa Markaridian Selverian

In the words of the renowned late French Armenian musician and Armenian champion Charles Aznavour in one of his most adored songs, one “could never forget” the magnificence of the tribute to him in Philadelphia on Saturday, November 16. The event was an inaugural celebration of the Armenian Heritage Walk, a spectacular expanse of public art and gardens soon to flank the world-famous Philadelphia Museum of Art. The evening of exquisite musical performances and French and Armenian delicacies drew more than 100 generous donors to The Philadelphia Club, a historic gathering place of American leaders since 1834.

With a planned unveiling in April 2026 in time for the 250th anniversary of America, the Armenian Heritage Walk is all at once an expression of pride in the Armenian American story, a gesture of thanks to America and an investment in cultural awareness in the diverse Philadelphia urban art and horticultural region.

The collaboration of the Armenian community with the city of Philadelphia has deep roots. Standing proudly beside the museum for nearly 50 years since America’s 200th birthday is a statue of the legendary Armenian figure, Young Meher. Epitomizing freedom and the indomitable spirit of the Armenian people, the statue will be rehabilitated and serve as a centerpiece of the new walk to include breathtaking and meaningful art and natural elements endemic to both Armenia and America. Visitors will reflect on the value of cultural diversity in Philadelphia as they travel through the story of a people exiled in genocide who found a home in and made lasting contributions to the birthplace of the nation.

The gala highlighted Aznavour’s lifelong commitment to the Armenian people. One of Aznavour’s greatest contributions followed the 1988 Armenia earthquake, when he drew together the most notable musical artists in France to raise awareness of Armenia through his song “Pour Toi Armenie” (“For You Armenia”). The Aznavour tribute in Philadelphia drew similar awareness of the Armenian Heritage Walk, to serve as a monument to Armenia’s endurance and resilience through the centuries. The evening featured a captivating performance by acclaimed young French-Armenian singer Hakob Ghasabian, who was the 2015 winner of the singing contest on the French TV show Prodiges and a semi-finalist of The Voice France. His soulful repertoire of Aznavour’s most treasured songs drew rousing applause, standing ovations and encores.

Likewise, soprano Lucia Papikian, a Juilliard School student and the First Place Award and Judges’ Distinction winner of both the American Protégé International Voice Competition and The American Fine Arts Festival, enthralled the audience with proud and powerful renditions of the Armenian, American and French national anthems. The evening also featured guitarist Kevin Henson and pianist Byron Kho, who superbly accompanied both Ghasabian and Papikian.

A highlight of the evening was the one-of-a-kind French cuisine crafted by The Philadelphia Club’s award-winning chef, Pierre Calmels, as an homage to Aznavour and his favorites. Outstanding specialties prepared by the Apricot Stone restaurant of Philadelphia accented the menu. A stunning floral display in the French, Armenian and American colors expertly arranged and donated by Flowers by Nora of Broomall, Pennsylvania, adorned the lobby. Excellent Armenian wines were donated by Fat & Happy Beverages of Los Angeles. Both French and Armenian wines were served throughout the night.

The event was made possible largely through the efforts of The Philadelphia Club past president, Heritage Walk board member and Honorary Consul of Armenia for the Greater Philadelphia area Harry S. Cherken, Jr. Cherken gave the welcoming remarks and introduced distinguished guests, who offered words of encouragement. In attendance were Her Excellency Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States; Her Excellency Agnès von der Mühll, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of France in Washington, D.C.; Lilit Harutyunyan, First Secretary and Consul of the Armenian Embassy in Washington, D.C.; Consul Honoraire Marine Fraval-Vennel of France in Philadelphia; and Pennsylvania State Representative Ben Sanchez. The greetings and performances were video recorded for posterity through the generosity of Karen Bogosian of Visual Sound. Video producer and photographer Christian Sarkis Graham captured the night on camera.

Board member Karolyn Chebookjian gave an inspirational and historic reflection, recalling how a compassionate and dedicated group of volunteers led the Young Meher project in 1976 and that the legacy continues today. She applauded the donations to date and called on the community to continue giving generously to make the project a reality.

The Armenian Heritage Foundation of Philadelphia, the parent group of the Armenian Heritage Walk, comprises board members and committee members from throughout the Philadelphia Armenian community. Board members, in alphabetical order, are Steven Barsamian, Karolyn Chebookjian, Harry S. Cherken, Jr., David Hoplamazian, Ned Moore, Michael Santerian, Kurk Selverian and Nanette Zakian. Former board members are Vick Bazarbashian and Simon Koumjian III. The walk is being designed by architect Simon Koumjian III.

The project grows strong through the work of a team of volunteers, including the following: Archpriest Fr. Nerses Manoogian, content; Raffi Berberian and Paul Sookiasian, research; Hagop Keshishian, engineering; Roy Binnion, statue restoration; Karlen Ghazaryan, stone; Derik Bogosian, social media; Melissa Selverian, Karen Bogosian, Julie Manoogian, Katrina Selverian and Jessica Sarkisian, media; Matthew and Vivian Bouloutian, logo; Armen Yepoyan, Charles Garoian and Peter Paone, artistic consultants; Antranig Garibian and Hadji Maloumian, legal; and Jake DerHagopian, Michael Manoogian, Arpy Minasian, Silva Santerian, Thomas Torcomian, Linda Vosbikian and Bob Zakian, fundraising.

The Armenian Heritage Walk depends on contributions from all Armenians and their friends. Please consider donating at www.armenianheritagewalk.org.