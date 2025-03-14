ANCA News

ANCA calls for actual peace amid reports of a one-sided Azerbaijan “agreement” being forced upon Armenia

ANCA Follow on X Send an email March 14, 2025Last Updated: March 14, 2025
0 1 minute read

WASHINGTON—Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Executive Director Aram Hamparian issued the following statement in response to premature reports of a “peace” deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“The ANCA seeks a real peace—a just and enduring peace that respects the rights of the Armenian nation and ensures the return of Armenians to Artsakh—not a fake ‘peace’—a one-sided surrender of Armenian security and sovereignty forced on Yerevan at the point of a gun,” stated Hamparian.

ANCA’s Aram Hamparian’s comments on the one-sided Azerbaijan “agreement” being forced upon Armenia

According to press reports, Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced that negotiations on a peace agreement have concluded, with both governments signaling readiness to sign a still-undisclosed deal. According to statements from Armenian and Azerbaijani officials, the agreement aims to formalize relations between the two countries despite Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions, illegal detention and torture of Armenian prisoners, ongoing existential threats against Armenia, demands for changes to Armenia’s Constitution and obstruction of the collective, protected and dignified return of Armenians to Artsakh. Following the Turkey and Azerbaijan war waged against the Republics of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia in 2020, Azerbaijan implemented a 10-month brutal blockade leading to the genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, with 120,000 Armenian Christians forcibly displaced from their ancestral homes following attacks in September 2023.

In a statement widely viewed as premature, given the many obstacles to a just and enduring peace, Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted:

Hairenik Media

“The United States commends Armenia and Azerbaijan for concluding negotiations on a historic peace treaty. This is an opportunity for both countries to turn the page on a decades-old conflict in line with President Trump’s vision for a more peaceful world. Now is the time to commit to peace, sign and ratify the treaty, and usher in a new era of prosperity for the people of the South Caucasus.”

The ANCA continues to advocate for a peace that adds to Armenia’s security and sovereignty, safeguards its Constitutional integrity and ensures the right of return for Artsakh’s forcibly displaced Armenians to their historic Artsakh homeland.

ANCA

ANCA

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters and supporters throughout the United States and affiliated organizations around the world, the ANCA actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.
ANCA Follow on X Send an email March 14, 2025Last Updated: March 14, 2025
0 1 minute read
Photo of ANCA

ANCA

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters and supporters throughout the United States and affiliated organizations around the world, the ANCA actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Discover more from The Armenian Weekly

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading