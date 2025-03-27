ANCA Rising Leaders amplify next-generation Armenian voices on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) launched its 2025 Rising Leaders initiative with an energizing first session from March 8-11, bringing together students and young professionals from the U.S. and Canada for four days of high-impact advocacy, career development and civic engagement in the heart of the nation’s capital.

“The ANCA Rising Leaders program reflects the very best of our youth—smart, passionate and committed to advancing the Armenian Cause,” stated ANCA Programs Coordinator Nareg Mesrobian. “This first 2025 session brought together a remarkable group of young advocates, each prepared to amplify our collective voice in the halls of power.”

Once again this year, the ANCA collaborated with the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Eastern and Western U.S. in hosting the events, made possible through a generous contribution by Dean Shahinian, Esq. and the family and friends of the late ANCA activist Lucine Kouchakdjian.

Building careers while advancing the cause

The program opened with keynote remarks by ANCA Chairman George Aghjayan on the power of civic engagement. Rising Leaders then explored careers in media with POLITICO’s Senior Politics Editor Charlie Mahtesian, followed by hands-on resume workshops and networking sessions led by ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program (CGP) mentors including Haig Hovsepian, Tadeh Issakhanian and Areni Margossian.

A career panel featuring CGP Advisory Committee Chair-Emeritus Issakhanian and CGP Advisory Committee member Casey Davison offered insights into D.C.’s public policy space. The day concluded with a barbecue and roundtable discussion at the ANCA’s Aramian House, co-hosted with local AYF members.

ANCA IT Director Nerses Semerjian documented participant progress in individual videos shared on ANCA social media channels and available on the ANCA’s YouTube channel here:

https://www.youtube.com/ playlist?list=PLdr- wcXFvNMv8LQs4rCkopsKrobxeJtmo

From briefings to the Capitol: Youth advocacy in action

On Monday, participants heard comprehensive policy briefings from ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian, former Artsakh ambassador to the U.S. Robert Avetisyan and ANCA National Grassroots Director Gev Iskajyan. ANCA Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan led advocacy simulations, preparing participants for real-time engagement with congressional offices. The day concluded with a dinner and discussion with Robert Krikorian focusing on Armenian American voices in the U.S. State Department.

The capstone of the session—the Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Day—took place March 11. Students visited over 400 congressional offices, advocating for U.S. leadership in securing Azerbaijan’s immediate release of Armenian prisoners, the protected return of Artsakh’s Armenian population and the security of Armenia. A special “lunch and learn” panel hosted by the Congressional Armenian Staff Association provided a behind-the-scenes look at careers on Capitol Hill, inspiring Rising Leaders to consider opportunities serving in the legislative branch.

ANCA Eastern Region’s Nairi Diratsouian and Nareg Kassarjian and ANCA Western Region’s Alex Manoukian joined ANCA D.C. team leads in offering guidance to the student advocates on Capitol Hill and throughout the program.

Meet the 2025 Rising Leaders—Session 1 participants

Among this year’s Rising Leaders were ambitious students from high schools and universities across the U.S. and Canada, each bringing a deep sense of purpose and commitment to Armenian advocacy.

Aram Bavoukian, a junior at Montclair State University majoring in communications and media with a minor in English, shared, “It was truly eye-opening to talk to Armenians from all walks of life on a variety of career and life paths coming together to advocate for our small nation and its people.”

Artashes Harutyunyan, a senior at Florida International University, explained, “I am eager to advocate for the people of Armenia and Artsakh, working tirelessly to bring justice to them and advance our shared cause.”

Aramazd Havan, a civics and history teacher and a youth club soccer coach in Massachusetts, shared that the program was a “truly transformative experience,” which “reinforced the power of collective action and the importance of having our voices heard.” Havan continued that “meeting the dedicated leaders of ANCA inspired me, and I’m excited to continue advocating for Armenian issues alongside this incredible network.”

Ani Karajayan, a junior at the University of Southern California (USC) majoring in neuroscience and minoring in cinematic arts and screenwriting, highlighted her interest in leveraging storytelling for advocacy. “I am passionate about Armenian advocacy. I’m driven by a desire to support Armenia and Artsakh amidst the ongoing crisis. I hope that my understanding of neuroscience can inform my work in human rights and health policy,” explained Karajayan.

Nicholas Karamanian, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, brought a STEM perspective to the cohort while emphasizing the importance of civic engagement and heritage preservation. “Not only did I learn about professional development and advocating for the Armenian Cause, but how I can better the Armenian community by becoming the best version of myself,” stated Karamanian.

Hovan Mikirditsian, a senior at Toronto’s ARS Lapoyan Armenian High School and member of the AYF Simon Zavarian Chapter, is interested in criminology and sociology. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to learn more about the political environment and advocacy and help further the Armenian Cause around the world,” stated Mikirditsian

Karin Oruncakciel, a senior at the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School who is passionate about international studies and diplomacy, noted, “One of the most impactful moments of the program was Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Day, where we lobbied over 400 congressional offices, urging lawmakers to support key issues affecting the Armenian community. Engaging directly with policymakers taught me the power of grassroots activism and strengthened my commitment to advocating for Armenian causes.”

Hrachya Sahakyan, an international studies major at Brown University, was inspired by the passion and professionalism of the ANCA team. “Meeting the ANCA staff members was a highlight,” he shared. “Their passion, expertise and genuine support made every interaction meaningful.”

AYF-ANCA partnership fuels youth civic engagement

The ANCA Rising Leaders Program continues to serve as a vital bridge between Armenian American youth and lifelong civic engagement, thanks in part to the enduring partnership with the Armenian Youth Federation. AYF chapters nationwide are key in preparing participants for national advocacy and connecting cultural identity with grassroots action.

AYF Western U.S. Chair Hakop Hajibekyan, a 2019 alumnus of Rising Leaders and later an ANCA Leo Sarkisian internship participant, noted, “Programs like Rising Leaders are vital in developing our next generation of advocates. We are proud to partner with ANCA to empower our youth.”

AYF Eastern U.S. Chair Isabel Hagobian added, “It’s energizing to see AYF members and young Armenians nationwide coming together in Washington to turn our pro-Armenian passion into action.”

Powered by community commitment

Longtime ANCA supporter Dean Shahinian is again the major sponsor of this unique youth development program, along with the family and friends of Lucine Kouchakdjian.

Shahinian served in various capacities in the federal government for over 30 years, including 16 years at the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, where he worked with committee chairs on numerous bills and laws, including the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the Dodd-Frank Act. In the Armenian community, he has served on the boards of St. Nersess Seminary and the Armenian Students’ Association. He has also served multiple terms on the Diocesan Council of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America.

For dozens of years, living in the Washington, D.C. area—in addition to her cultural, education and charitable work with a broad range of community organizations—the late Lucine Zadoian Kouchakdjian organized highly effective ANCA campaigns to foster a forward-leaning spirit of civic responsibility among Armenian Americans across the nation’s capital. The Rising Leaders Capitol Hill Day was named in memory of her lifetime of service to the Armenian Cause following her passing last year.

To learn more about the ANCA’s wide range of youth empowerment and career development programs, visit anca.org/youth.