Catholicos Aram I visits the Hairenik in Watertown

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I and his pontifical delegation arrived in Watertown on October 10, 2024. They were welcomed by St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church pastor Very Rev. Fr. Hrant Tahanian, along with the Board of Trustees, the organizing committee and members of the Prelacy Executive Council.

The following day, His Holiness visited the Hairenik building on Bigelow Avenue. He was warmly welcomed by members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern USA Central Committee, as well as other organizational and media representatives.

During his time at the Hairenik, His Holiness visited the Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center and sat down for a multilingual interview with Alison Tahmizian Meuse and Armen Abdalian. The interview was conducted in English and in Armenian (with English subtitles) and is available to view on Hairenik Media’s YouTube channel.

“His Holiness addresses the unique context of each Diaspora community, the pivotal role of the Holy See of Cilicia in a tumultuous Middle East, advocacy with fellow religious leaders on behalf of Artsakh Armenians and the path forward for Armenian national consolidation,” according to the Hairenik Media site.

His Holiness was also given a private tour of the ARF archives by Director of the ARF Archives George Aghjayan. He was accompanied by H.E. Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian of the Eastern Prelacy and H.E. Archbishop Kegham Khatcherian of the Western Prelacy.

Additionally, Catholicos met with the ARF Eastern USA Central Committee members to discuss issues related to the Diaspora and the homeland. His Holiness was the Central Committee’s guest for lunch before departing.