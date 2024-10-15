2024 highlights of a memorable summer at AYF Camp Haiastan

We had another amazing summer at AYF Camp Haiastan! It was an unforgettable time for campers, staff and our entire community with many new programs for our campers as well as the return of our long-standing tradition of Sunday picnics. Thanks to our strong leadership team, staff and the commitment of our Summer Director Baron Erik, it was an incredible summer. We are so grateful for all of their hard work and dedication.

Focus on health and well-being

This summer, we welcomed two new positions: the Health Center director and MESH (Mental, Emotional, Social Health) specialist. Ashley Narducci served as our Health Center director, ensuring that the well-being of our campers and staff was a top priority. Kristin Asadourian, Nevart Mikaelian and Nareh Mkrtschjan, our MESH Specialists, played a pivotal role in fostering a positive and supportive environment for everyone throughout the summer.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

New programs and exciting experiences

Campers enjoyed a wide variety of activities this summer, from woodworking to preparing delicious Armenian foods. Thank you to our community of volunteers, Michael and Susan Guzelian, John Mangassarian and Hrach Mikaelian. We also introduced fishing as a new waterfront activity and had several nature-focused programs, including a hands-on workshop where campers learned about bees and created bee hotels. We also collaborated with the Armenia Tree Project, who visited during three of the sessions and enhanced the campers’ understanding and appreciation of nature.

Armenian clergy from the Eastern Prelacy conducted Sunday worship throughout the summer to help us connect our spiritual beliefs with our cultural experiences.

Teen Session this year featured a second professional development day with keynote speaker Berj Najarian and the inspirational Hye Talks series presented by AYF Camp Council.

Celebrating Armenian music

It was such a treat to have a strong focus on music this summer. Thanks to our talented community of Camp Haiastan alumni, former staff members and parents, we had live music at our dances ending each session.

This summer we also debuted the “Ride to Camp” playlist, which was shared with campers before their arrival, setting the tone for their summer. We know our campers enjoyed listening to their favorite tunes on their way to the best place on earth.

Another highlight was a workshop on the history of Armenian-American kef music led by Ara Dinkjian, offering campers a deeper understanding of their cultural heritage through music. The focus on music was complemented by vibrant dance activities led by longtime camp supporters Rosemary Alashaian, Sylvia Simonian, Margo Dinkjian and Alex Aveneszadeh.



This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Thank you to our amazing community

On behalf of everyone at Camp Haiastan, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who volunteered to help this summer with our programs and those who donated towards upgrading our facilities. You truly played a large part in making this summer an unforgettable one for our youth. From musicians and speakers to staff and educators, our community brings us strength and a shared sense of purpose that make Camp Haiastan thrive year after year. Special thanks to the Apelian family for their contributions to the Health Center, the Guzelian family for providing AC to the staff lounge, the ARS Bergen County “Armenouhi” chapter for sponsoring staff CPR training, and the ARS Lowell “Lousintak” chapter for upgrading our laptops and cameras.

What’s next?

Mark your calendars for our upcoming work parties on October 26 and November 16, 2024! Camper registration for next summer will open in January 2025, and staff applications will be available in December 2024. Join our email list and follow us on social media for more updates!

Special thanks to our community of musicians who entertained our Camp Haiastan family this summer: Mal Barsamian, John Berberian, Ara Dinkjian, Datev Gevorkian, Bruce Gigarjian, Michael Gostanian, David Hoplamazian, Aram Hovagmian, Daron Pogharian, Sam Sjostedt, Jake Terkanian, Ron Tuntunjian, Anto Vartanian, Chris Vosbikian and Steve Vosbikian.