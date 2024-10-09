The Region in Brief

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev rejected a letter from U.S. lawmakers criticizing his country’s human rights record and urging the release of political prisoners ahead of the COP29 climate conference, which Azerbaijan will host. Sixty members of Congress called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to push for the release of prisoners, including ethnic Armenians, and warned that Azerbaijan’s provocative stance towards Armenia could harm peace efforts. Aliyev dismissed the letter as a “disgusting appeal” aimed at threatening Azerbaijan, while his foreign policy advisor Hikmet Hajiyev criticized attempts to politicize the climate conference.

Georgia

The ruling “Georgian Dream” party has once again initiated impeachment proceedings against President Salome Zourabichvili. This announcement was made by Shalva Papuashvili, speaker of the Georgian Parliament. The impeachment motion stems from President Zourabichvili’s recent visits to Paris, Brussels, Berlin and Warsaw, which were conducted without government approval. The ruling party claims that these unauthorized trips constitute a violation of the country’s constitution. However, the current parliamentary makeup presents a challenge. To successfully impeach the president, 100 votes are required, but the Georgian Dream party holds only 84 seats in the 150-member parliament.

Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a message from the Imam Khomeini Mosque in Tehran, outlining Iran’s stance on the ongoing Middle East conflict. Khamenei declared that Iran and its regional allies “will not allow Israel to rest,” signaling continued opposition to the state. He also noted the “resilience” of regional resistance groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah, stating that these forces “will not retreat even after the killing of their leaders.” Khamenei described the operations by Iran’s armed forces in Israel as “completely legal.” He further accused the United States and its allies of shielding Israel to secure its role in facilitating energy exports from the Middle East to the West.

Russia

During the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova emphasized what she called the growing involvement of Western countries and NATO in the region, accusing them of attempting to create instability. Zakharova urged the South Caucasus nations to ensure that the destabilization seen in other parts of the world does not extend to their region. “This region has suffered immensely, enduring numerous conflicts and brutal wars that have left deep scars on people of different nations,” Zakharova said. She further stated that any country genuinely committed to supporting peace in the region would be welcomed, but warned against those with “hidden agendas”: “Those carrying not just a stone, but even a knife in their pocket, should leave our region. Together, we have made great efforts to safeguard peace here.”