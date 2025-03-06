Providence AYF Chapter holds annual “Varantian” Ball

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—Despite a significant snowfall that blanketed the city, the warmth of Armenian spirit shone brightly on Saturday, February 15, 2025, as over 170 community members convened at the Providence Marriott Downtown for the annual “Varantian” Ball.

Hosted by the Providence AYF Chapter, the “V-Ball” has been a cornerstone of the local Armenian community for over eight decades, celebrating the successes and enduring legacy of the AYF-YOARF chapter. This year’s event held particular significance, coinciding with the annual National Athletic Tournament (NAT), creating a weekend brimming with camaraderie, competition and cultural pride.

The evening’s festivities were expertly guided by emcee Nareg Mkrtschjan, a recent and highly engaged AYF alumnus. The program commenced with a sense of reverence as U. Rosdom Mkrtschjan and U. Taleen Donoyan led the room in singing the national anthems. As the formal proceedings commenced, attendees were served dinner, and Mkrtschjan spoke about his recently concluded AYF career. He highlighted that the organization has so much to offer its members.

“Don’t even think for a second that you know where this organization will take you. One day, you’re a 21-year old kid headed to the AYF Internship in Armenia, and the next thing you know, you’re married to a fellow devoted and dedicated AYF member,” he said.

ARF Advisor Ani Megerdichian Arakelian followed, emphasizing the ARF’s commitment to supporting the AYF. She also informed attendees about the new AYF Juniors weekly gatherings, which take place every Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the Youth Room at St. Vartanantz Church.

Next, 2024 Junior Chapter President Garo Tarbinian and Senior Chapter President Hagop Taraksian reflected on the past year’s accomplishments and activities. Taraksian highlighted the numerous fundraisers, generous donations, and overall positive impact that the chapter has had on the community. He also introduced the graduating members, Harout Tashian and Nareg Mkrtschjan.

The program reached a high point with the announcement of the chapter’s honorary member—an annual tradition recognizing alumni who have dedicated a significant portion of their lives to the AYF-YOARF, embodying its core values and working tirelessly towards its goals and mission. Ani Megerdichian Arakelian announced recipient Ani Haroian, recognizing her unwavering commitment to the organization and the Armenian community. Haroian now joins the ranks of esteemed individuals who have profoundly shaped Armenian youth.

As the formal portion of the evening drew to a close, anticipation filled the air. In a symbolic gesture of unity and celebration, all current Providence AYF “Varantians” gathered on the dance floor, ready to kick off the dance portion of the evening. The atmosphere crackled with excitement as the exceptionally talented band—featuring Michael Gostanian, John Berberian, Bruce Gigarjian, Mal Barsamian, Ron Tutunjian and Alek Surenian—launched into the Providence AYF’s celebratory anthem, “Hey Jan.” Fresh from the NAT events, AYF members—past and present, local and out-of-town—created a vibrant tapestry of movement and joy. The celebration continued late into the night, fueled by music, laughter and the strong bonds of friendship and shared heritage.

The Providence AYF “Varantian” Chapter extends its deepest gratitude to all alumni, dedicated supporters and the extended AYF-YOARF family for their unwavering support throughout the years. Their continued commitment and generosity are essential to the chapter’s success and its ability to carry on the vital work of preserving and promoting Armenian culture and heritage.

